For most of the season, Colonial Forge had a staunch defense and a diversified offense that showcased the athleticism and unparalleled work ethic that have been hallmarks of its program since former head coach Bill Brown took over and continued when his son, John, took over the program two years ago.
Yet when asked for the one aspect of the game Forge needed to improve upon the most, John Brown was quick to answer special teams.
Alas, as the third-seeded host Eagles opened postseason play Friday night against No. 6 seeded Gar-Field, the most pivotal play of the game happened on special teams. Already leading 7-0, the Eagles seized the momentum and took away what little wind Gar-Field might have had in its sails when the ensuing kickoff hit the shoulder of Indians’ kick returner Jeremiah Goggins and bounced to the ground.
The Forge kick return team swooped in and recovered at the Gar-Field 22, giving the Eagles great field position and they took advantage, scoring a second touchdown just 1:09 later to take a two-touchdown lead en route to a 40-0 victory in a Class 6, Region B playoff game that was never very close.
Forge (9-2) travels to Patriot (10-1) next Friday evening for the regional semifinals and the Eagles will need all facets of the game to be running on all cylinders if they are to advance to the regional finals again, so the special teams play was certainly a welcome sight.
Brown said he was pleased with the punt return team all night and he should have been as Gar-Field (7-4) punted four times and also turned the ball over twice. The Indians advanced the ball past mid-field just once.
Gar-Field, whose offense featured two of Prince William County’s top offensive performers in quarterback Bishop Fitzgerald and running back Xavier Coltrane, was completely stymied by a dominant Colonial Forge team from start to finish. The Indians managed just 79 yards of offense, including 77 in the first half. The Eagles’ defensive front, led by outside linebackers Jordan Barnett and Mike Vinson, gave Fitzgerald trouble throughout the game.
Fitzgerald completed just 4 of 11 passes for 33 yards and had one pass intercepted. Meanwhile, Forge also notched four sacks and recorded a fumble recovery. Other than a missed extra point, Colonial Forge had little go wrong in an impressive opening playoff performance.
“[In a game like this], you have to be dominant,” Brown said. “It doesn’t get any easier from here on out. You constantly have to show up, make plays, and rise to the occasion.”
Despite stalling on its first drive of the game, Forge’s offense definitely rose to the occasion, rushing for 163 yards, while gaining 185 yards in the air. One of the Eagles’ top offensive weapons, quarterback Madden Lowe, had a strong overall game, completing 8 of 14 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for a touchdown and kicked two field goals and four extra points.
Forge opened the scoring with 1:09 left in the first quarter when Lowe found Elijah Sarratt over the middle for a 23-yard TD reception that made it 7-0. After recovering the muffed kick return, the Eagles scored four plays later when Max Kauthen ran it in from the 5.
Then, when Maliek Dixon intercepted Fitzgerald five plays later, the Eagles drove to the Gar-Field 16 before Lowe booted a 35-yard field goal that made it 17-0 with 8:57 left in the first half.
Eventually, Lowe capped a five-play, 71-yard drive late in the first half with an 8-yard scoring run that made it 23-0 at halftime. The scoring play was set up by a 43-yard pass from Lowe to Avery Johnson-Edmunds.
After Forge took the second half kickoff and marched to the 17 before settling for a 27-yard field goal by Lowe that made it 26-0, Forge’s defense stiffened, holding Gar-Field to another scoreless drive before embarking on a 5-play, 57-yard drive that culminated in Jaelan Black’s 27-yard TD run.
The game’s final touchdown came when Nico Lee ran it in from the 14 with 10:11 left in the game.
Brown said he was gratified Forge’s defense contained a couple talented athletes in Coltrane, who gained 50 yards on 10 carries, and Fitzgerald, who managed just 31, a week after throwing for 227 yards against Woodbridge. Brown also knows Patriot has a game-changing player in Tim Baldwin, so he knows the Eagles will have to have all facets of the game strong if they want to beat Patriot and advance next week.
“[Getting the big play on the kickoff] was an opportunity,” Brown said. “In big games, when you get an opportunity like that, you have to take advantage. It’s week 11, first round of the playoffs, and we are talking about how our special teams has to get better. But I think it will continue and it has to if we want to [continue to advance].”
Although the Eagles have to travel to Patriot next week, a possible advantage for the Eagles is the fact that Colonial Forge’s second scrimmage of the season was against the Pioneers, so Brown said the team is well aware of what the playmaking Baldwin can do.
“He can definitely take over a game,” Brown said. “I have no doubt they have added some things since we saw them last, but we saw what he can do in that scrimmage. Because we have played them so often over the years with [Colonial Forge assistant] Jimmy Qualls’ son [Brad] being the activities director over there, we know what we are in for next week.”
GAR-FIELD (7-4) 0 0 0 0—0
COLONIAL FORGE (9-2) 14 9 10 7—40
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
CF—Sarratt 23 pass from Lowe (Lowe kick), 1:09
CF—Kauthen 5 run (Lowe kick), :00
Second Quarter
CF—FG Lowe 35, 8:57
CF—Lowe 8 run (kick failed), 1:49
Third Quarter
CF—FG Lowe 27, 4:51
CF—Black 27 run (Lowe kick), 1:58
Fourth Quarter
CF—Lee 14 run (Lowe kick), 10:11.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing—Gar-Field, Coltrane 10-50, Kaloko 3-4, Bumbrey 2-0, Washington 2-(minus 10); Colonial Forge—Black 9-61, Kauthen 7-37, Lee 2-19, Savoy 2-17, Barnett 2-8, Pumphrey 4-18, Thomas 1-7, Lowe 4-9, Joe 1-(minus 1), Cook 1-(minus 3).
Passing—Gar-Field, Fitzgerald 4-11-1-31; Colonial Forge, Lowe, 8-12-0-185.
Receiving—Gar-Field, Young 1-27, Kaloko 1-7, Coltrane 2-(minus 1); Colonial Forge, Johnson-Edmunds 2-58, Sarratt 2-50, Palmer 1-14, Bills 1-9, Dixon 1-9, Jones 1-7.
