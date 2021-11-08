When the Virginia High School League released its first-round high school football pairings Sunday afternoon, it listed Potomac as the eighth and final seed in the Class 6 Region B bracket.
That was surprising news to both schools. Although Colonial Forge and Potomac tied for last playoff spot with 26 points each, the Eagles earned the nod based on the common opponent tiebreaker.
Both Potomac and Colonial Forge played Brooke Point during the regular season. Potomac (4-5) lost to the Blackhawks and Colonial Forge beat them.
Instead of the Panthers' season continuing, it's Colonial Forge (4-6) preparing to play at No. 1 Battlefield (10-0) Friday, 7 p.m.
VHSL spokesperson Mike McCall said Monday morning the correction has been made.
The initial announcement Sunday caused confusion. Battlefield tweeted it was playing Colonial Forge.
Colonial Forge also believed it had made the playoffs, saying on Twitter Sunday:
"With all due respect….Forge believes we are in the playoffs based on the tiebreaker. We are communicating with @VHSL_ for clarification. It has been a long weekend for them crunching numbers and we all respect the tall task they have of figuring this all out!"
Colonial Forge head football coach John Brown felt confident the Eagles had qualified Saturday morning based on the projections his father Bill did to determine who was in and who was out. The only question was whether Colonial Forge was a seventh or eighth seed based on games played Saturday.
Potomac activities director Melissa Bankert said she had been in touch Sunday with Colonial Forge AD Jeff Berry and region chairman Brad Qualls before the pairings were released and knew, based on the calculations, that the Panthers were out of the playoffs. The VHSL sent the pairings out before the region had confirmed to the VHSL they were correct.
Bankert said the news was heartbreaking for the Potomac players.
"The kids were still holding out hope that based on what the VHSL sent out that we were wrong and they were right," Bankert said.
Potomac's playoff chances improved after the VHSL ruled Nov. 1 its Sept. 10 game at Woodgrove was a no-contest. The game was postponed due to COVID protocols and never rescheduled.
Below are the local first-round matchups: All games begin Friday, 7 p.m.
Class 6 Region B
No. 8 Potomac (4-5) at No. 1 Battlefield (10-0)
No. 7 Forest Park (5-5) at No. 2 Freedom-Prince William (8-2)
No. 6 Unity Reed (5-5) at No. 3 Patriot (7-3)
No. 5 Gar-Field (5-5) at No. 4 Osbourn (7-3)
Class 3 Region B
No. 8 Armstrong (2-7) at No. 1 Meridian (8-2)
No. 7 Warren County (3-7) at No. 2 Brentsville (8-2)
No. 6 Rockbridge County (5-5) at No. 3 Brookville (6-3)
No. 5 Broadway (6-4) at No. 4 Turner Ashby (6-4)
Here are the other brackets:
REGION 6A
Cosby (3–7) at Oscar Smith (8–1)
Franklin County (5–5) at Western Branch (8–2)
Ocean Lakes (5–4) at Manchester (7–2)
James River (5–4) at Thomas Dale (7–2)
REGION 6C
Alexandria City (5–5) at Robinson (9–1)
Justice (6–4) at Lake Braddock (8–2)
West Potomac (6–4) at Fairfax (9–1)
West Springfield (7–3) at South County (8–2)
REGION 6D
George Marshall (5–5) at James Madison (9–1)
Chantilly (5–5) at Centreville (8–2)
Wakefield (5–5) at Westfield (5–4)
South Lakes (5–5) at Yorktown (7–3)
REGION 5A
Tallwood (4–6) at Green Run (10–0)
Hickory (4–6) at Kempsville (7–1)
Frank Cox (5–5) at Salem (7–2)
Indian River (5–3) at Bayside (6–4)
REGION 5B
Kecoughtan (4–5) at Nansemond River (4–5)
Menchville (4–4) at Norview (5–4)
Byes: Maury (5–1), Woodside (7–2)
REGION 5C
J.R. Rucker (4–4) at Highland Springs (7–3)
Mills Godwin (4–6) at Midlothian (6–2)
Glen Allen (4–5) at Hermitage (8–2)
L.C. Bird (5–3) at Douglas Freeman (8–2)
REGION 5D
Independence (7–3) at Stone Bridge (10–0)
Patrick Henry–Roanoke (7–3) at Massaponax (7–1)
Woodgrove (7–2) at Mountain View (9–1)
Albemarle (8–2) at Riverbend (8–2)
REGION 4A
Smithfield (3–6) at King’s Fork (8–1)
Manor (4–3) at Hampton (9–1)
Warwick (6–4) at Warhill (9–1)
Deep Creek (6–4) at Churchland (8–2)
REGION 4B
Atlee (6–4) at Dinwiddie (8–0)
Chancellor (5–5) at King George (9–0)
Powhatan (7–3) at Varina (8–1)
Patrick Henry–Ashland (8–2) at Matoaca (9–1)
REGION 4C
Sherando (5–5) at Broad Run (9–1)
Loudoun County (8–2) at Handley (9–1)
Tuscarora (8–2) at Kettle Run (9–1)
James Wood (7–3) at Heritage–Loudoun (8–2)
REGION 4D
Amherst (4–5) at Salem (9–1)
Orange (6–4) at G.W.–Danville (7–1)
Halifax County (7–2) at Western Albemarle (9–1)
Louisa (8–2) at E.C. Glass (8–2)
REGION 3A
Tabb (5–5) at Phoebus (9–1)
Southampton (6–3) at York (9–1)
Booker T. Washington (5–4) at Lafayette (7–2)
Hopewell (5–3) at Lake Taylor (6–4)
REGION 3C
Wilson Memorial (5–5) at Liberty Christian (9–0)
Waynesboro (5–5) at Heritage–Lynchburg (8–2)
Rockbridge County (5–5) at Brookville (6–3)
Broadway (6–4) at Turner Ashby (6–4)
REGION 3D
Staunton River (4–5) at Christiansburg (9–1)
Northside (4–6) at Abingdon (9–1)
Magna Vista (5–5) at Bassett (8–2)
Lord Boutetort (6–3) at Hidden Valley (7–3)
REGION 2A
Randolph–Henry (5–4) at Nottoway (9–0)
Greensville (5–3) at King William (8–1)
Poquoson (5–4) at Brunswick (5–2)
Thomas Jefferson–Richmond (6–3) at Amelia (5–3)
REGION 2B
Madison County (3–7) at Central–Woodstock (8–1)
Luray (4–5) at Stuarts Draft (7–2)
East Rockingham (4–5) at Clarke County (9–1)
Buckingham (6–2) at Strasburg (8–2)
REGION 2C
Patrick County (2–7) at Glenvar (9–1)
Gretna (5–5) at Appomattox (8–1)
Floyd County (6–4) at Radford (7–3)
Martinsville (4–5) at James River–Buchanon (5–5)
REGION 2D
Lee (4–6) at Graham (9–0)
Virginia (8–2) at Union (7–3)
Tazewell (5–5) at Central-Wise (7–3)
Ridgeview (7–3) at Richlands (5–5)
REGION 1A
Rappahannock (4–5) at Essex (5–1)
Northumberland (6–2) at Washington & Lee (5–3)
Colonial Beach (5–4) at King & Queen (8–1)
West Point (6–3) at Northampton (8–1)
REGION 1B
Surry (5–5) at Central–Lunenberg (7–2)
William Campbell (4–4) at Sussex Central (6–2)
Byes: Riverheands (10–0), Buffalo Gap (7–2)
REGION 1C
Grayson County (5–5) at Galax (7–2)
Eastern Montgomery (5–5) at Giles (6–2)
Narrows (5–5) at Parry McCluer (7–3)
Covington (4–5) at George Wythe (7–3)
REGION 1D
Honaker (5–5) at Holston (10–0)
Eastside (5–4) at Twin Springs (8–1)
Twin Valley (7–3) at Patrick Henry–Glade Spring (7–3)
Grundy (5–4) at Chilhowie (7–3)
