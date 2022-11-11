Donte’ Hawthorne scored the game-winning touchdown on a 6-yard run with 6:31 left in the fourth quarter as seventh-seeded Colonial Forge upset second-seeded and defending region champion Battlefield Thursday 17-13.
The play was set up after Colonial Forge forced a fumble.
Colonial Forge (6-5) plays at No. 3 Patriot (10-1) in the region semifinals.
On Thursday, the Eagles led 10-0 at the end of the first quarter on a Austin Fletcher 35-yard field goal and a 31-yard touchdown pass from Eli Taylor to Hiro Carr.
Battlefield (10-1) tied the game in the third quarter on two Maddux Tennant field goals from 33 and 23 yards. Senior Caleb Woodson scored the Bobcats’ lone touchdown on a 33-yard interception return.
Battlefield turned the ball over four times (one interception, three fumbles). The Bobcats were also penalized 10 times for 75 yards.
Jelon Johnson led the Bobcats’ rushers with 92 yards on 26 carries. Quarterback Braden Boggs added 53 yards on 11 carries. Boggs was 17 of 28 passing for 205 yards and one interception.
Brandon Binkowski caught 10 passes for 111 yards.
Colonial Forge and Battlefield both missed field goal attempts in the second quarter. Tennant’s 19-yard attempt was blocked. The Eagles missed from 46 yards.
