Woodbridge's Michael Edwards will return to the United States as a member of the Colorado Rapids.
The Major League Soccer franchise acquired the defender in a trade with D.C. United. The move was announced Thursday.
The 20-year-old Edwards comes to Colorado after playing for Wolfburg's second team in the German fourth division. Edwards' contract with Wolfburg expired in June. D.C. United owned Edwards' rights since he was a former member of the club's youth academy.
In exchange for sending Edwards to Colorado, D.C. United received $75,000 in 2021 General Allocation Money (GAM). The Rapids said in a release that "should Edwards meet certain performance incentives, D.C. United would receive additional GAM."
Edwards signed a two-year Homegrown Player contract with Colorado with a club option for an additional two years. As a homegrown player, Edwards will not take up a roster spot when training camps open March 8.
“Michael is a very promising talent who we’ve been monitoring for some time now,” said Pádraig Smith, Colorado Rapids Executive VP & General Manager. “He’s a powerful and athletic defender with good distribution and who possesses the qualities we need in our center-backs. As we continue to emphasize youth development as a foundation for long-term success, we believe Michael has the potential to turn into an outstanding defender and are delighted to welcome him to the club.”
Edwards headed to Germany in October of 2018 and trained with Wolfsburg before officially signing a two-and-a-half year contract Dec. 1, 2018, four days after he turned 18.
He received his high school diploma from Freedom High School after finishing up his academic requirements Dec. 18, 2019 when he took his final SOL.
He generated overseas interest after a scout from a team in Freiburg, Germany, noticed Edwards at a showcase tournament in Florida in November of 2017. The scout contacted Edwards’ then-advisors Eddie Pope and Mike Stenkowski from Octagon, a sports agency based in McLean, about the possibility of setting up a tryout.
Soon after, Edwards’ advisors scheduled a tryout with another German pro team, Koln.
In July of 2018, he tried out for Freiburg first and then took a train to Koln and tried out for that club. Neither worked out. Freiburg needed a center back immediately. Edwards was not old enough yet since foreign players must be 18 to sign a contract.
And Koln dropped out since it did not need a center back right then.
Then Wolfsburg entered the picture after one of Edwards’ advisors set up a tryout. Edwards returned to Germany the following month for a two-week trial. Edwards performed so well that Wolfsburg wanted to sign him.
