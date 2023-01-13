Woodbridge native Michael Edwards has signed a two-year contract with the Colorado Rapids of Major League Soccer. The deal, which Colorado announced Friday, includes an option for an additional year.
“Mike was a key contributor on our inaugural Rapids 2 roster last year and also played an important role in the Switchbacks’ deep playoff run during his loan there,” said Pádraig Smith, Colorado Rapids Executive VP & General Manager. “We’re delighted to re-sign him and look forward to seeing his continued development with the club.”
A defender, Edwards joined the Rapids as a Homegrown Player before the 2021 season after they acquired him from D.C. United.
Edwards spent the 2021 season on loan with the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, where he played dn 24 games.
With the launch of Rapids 2 last year, Edwards was loaned to the MLS NEXT Pro side and made 12 appearances with the team.
Edwards also made second stint in Colorado Springs, going on loan to Switchbacks FC following the conclusion of the MLSNP season. He made 10 appearances with Colorado Springs en route to helping the side reach the 2022 USL Championship Western Conference Final.
Prior to joining the Rapids’ organization, Edwards played three years in Germany with VfL Wolfsburg’s youth system.
