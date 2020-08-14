At this point of the summer, Colgan’s Bryce Lentz typically gears up for the start of another cross country season filled with high expectations and longer and longer runs.
But the decision to delay the start of the fall sports season turned a traditional schedule for Lentz and his fellow distance runners into a rearranged one that will force them to adapt their workout plans in a compressed time frame.
Distance runners will now have to prepare for an indoor track season first that requires a shorter, faster pace followed by building their stamina back up for 3.1 mile cross country races. Then they will have to revert back to the short distances for outdoor track.
Practice for the winter sports season is scheduled to begin Dec. 14 followed by the first date of competition Dec. 28. The fall sports season comes next with practice starting Feb. 15 and the first date of competition March 1. The spring sports season begins April 12 with the first contest date April 26.
Lentz, who has narrowed his college choices down to the Air Force Academy, N.C. State, North Carolina, Michigan, Tulsa and Oklahoma State, feels comfortable adjusting to the different tempo and he’s certainly up to the task. Last season, Lentz won the Cardinal District and Class 6 Region B cross country titles and finished third at the state meet before claiming the 3,200 indoor state track title.
But with everything backwards now, it’s still a challenge for him to wrap his head around.
“I expected it,” said Lentz of the Virginia High School League’s move to push back the 2020-21 sports schedule. “I didn’t want it to happen. I’m not sure I fully believe it. It’s still crazy.”
Colgan co-head cross country and track coach Dave Davis said he isn’t too worried about his long distance runners revamping their mileage output. It’s just a question of adapting.
“Now you have to think outside the box,” Davis said.
Davis said he will have his runners cut back the number of miles and look for other ways to train to stay fit. If there’s an opportunity for any of them to participate in a running event, he will encourage that.
Davis, who has run state cross country meets for many years, saw the difficulties of even running even a weekend invitational during the fall given all the logistics and number of participants.
It’s easier to space out in cross country and Davis considered staggering groups of runners at the starting line to maintain social distancing instead of having them all take off at the same time. But other challenges remained in the face of current Phase III guidelines, including the 250-person limit for public gatherings that would prevent paid spectators from attending and force event organizers to take a possible financial hit. Transportation and sanitation were also issues.
“It was not feasible,” Davis said.
Woodbridge head cross country and track coach Kelly McGreal saw no other fair way to schedule the sports season than the current format.
“I don’t know how they could do it different to get all the sports in,” McGreal said.
McGreal and her staff met the first week of August and decided to have their runners take a step back in training to keep them from overdoing it and preventing unnecessary injuries. So much remains up in the air anyway with schedules. It’s possible there might not be any invitationals and teams will have to compete in small settings like dual or tri meets.
McGreal has talked to coaches who are concerned about the overlap and the physical drain that might take. But for her, the key is being flexible.
“It’s an eye-opener, but not a super negative thing for us,” McGreal said.
