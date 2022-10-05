How do you know if fantasy football is taking over your life in unhealthy ways? Here are two indications.
The first is when I walk into church for last Sunday’s 8:15 a.m. service and a mild panic sets in after I remember the Vikings are kicking off at 9:30 a.m. our time in London. Suddenly, my mind goes into overdrive.
Is my top pick Dalvin Cook cleared to play from an injury? And if not, is there time to replace him? I also need to replace the Texans as my defense and the Vikings are the best available unit. Again, is there time to switch them out? (There was and I did after taking a brief detour through the church hallway before entering the sanctuary).
Then comes this scene later in the day. While sitting on the couch knitting, my wife Emily lays her laptop and her cell in front of her to track her matchup and mine with synchronized movements. Look at TV, look at matchups and stitch. Then repeat.
Has it really come to this?
We formed fantasy football teams for the first time ever as part of a league set up by my nephew Thomas. Yes, it’s nice to see your team do well and win. But we did this as a way to stay connected with family and friends through some fun competition.
After some initial fears due to unfamiliarity, I learned quickly how the beauty of advanced technology walks you through everything whether you are well-informed on NFL players or not. We held a draft. We selected our players and prepared for the upcoming season curious about outcomes without becoming obsessed by them. It seemed so harmless even with my slow start.
I stunk in week 1. Week 2 wasn’t much better as Kyle Pitts' lack of production continued to bog me down. I won my first matchup in week 3. But this came against Thomas’ 7-month-old daughter. (Does this really count and is any type of boasting permitted?)
Then came week 4 and the focus reached a new manic level. Dalvin Cook. The defense. Where’s the right button on the phone to switch one for the other? I did make the sermon on time, but I had become a bit unmoored in the process. Advanced technology now worked to my detriment. It was too accessible.
As it turned out, I had another lousy day (well-deserved given by misplaced priorities). Outside of Josh Allen, my team (affectionately called the EllieTPuppies in honor of our yellow lab Ellie) lost big again.
Emily did better although Kyler Murray tested her patience. She did break free from her trance long enough to notice how blue Christian McCaffrey’s eyes are. (Emily also has the Carolina Panthers’ running back on her team.)
Our neighbor Rob came over to good-naturedly rib Emily after one of his clients (Rashan Gary of the Green Bay Packers) made a big play against Emily’s favorite team, the New England Patriots. To honor the occasion, Rob presented Emily with a Gary autographed card.
But while the diversions came and went, Emily remained intent on following each of her players and feverishly watching how many points they racked up.
There was a time when we watched NFL games to cheer on our favorite teams. For Emily, it’s the Patriots highlighted by the obligatory flag hanging under the American flag on the front yard pole. And for me, it's enduring the Commanders through another frustrating up and down performance.
We still followed them Sunday, but with less interest. The focus remained on how well our new favorite teams did. And, as Emily noted, it became less about the NFL teams themselves and more about the individual players. Emily was not as interested in a Patriots win, as long as Nick Folk kicked enough points to help her fantasy team’s bottom line. Emily won her second straight. I dropped to 1-3.
As I reflected on the day and looked to the future, there was at least one upside: None of my players are on the field until 1 p.m. at the earliest for next Sunday’s games.
Now I would have plenty of time to give my complete attention to the entire church service as I should. Unless of course, a better defense than the Vikings beckons.
