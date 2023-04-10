One day at his Manassas home, Maurice Turman noticed his grandson transfixed by something.
Cooper Noseworthy was looking out a window and staring intently at kids kicking a soccer ball. Noseworthy didn’t say anything, but his grandfather immediately knew the next step. He told his daughter, Jennifer, her son needed to play soccer right away.
Things moved quickly from there. Noseworthy, who stayed with his grandfather during the day while Jennifer worked, began kicking the ball around in Maurice’s backyard.
Some neighborhood boys from Mexico and Bolivia watched Noseworthy doing this and invited him to join them in a nearby courtyard. Pickup games ensued, and Noseworthy found his athletic passion.
He had tried other sports growing up, like basketball, baseball and gymnastics. A huge baseball fan, Jennifer even named her only child after Cooperstown, N.Y., home of the Baseball Hall of Fame.
But soccer remained his focus thanks to a support network anchored by Maurice and Jennifer.
As a way to show his appreciation, Noseworthy honors the two with tattoos. The one on his left forearm is a tribute to Jennifer. The other tattoo is on his left leg for Maurice because Noseworthy is left-footed.
“They are the two people that have had the biggest impact on my life, and I wanted something that would remind me of them,” Noseworthy said.
Noseworthy, whose last name is rooted in his father’s lineage from Newfoundland, Canada, has affected the soccer field at all levels. Osbourn head boys soccer coach Brandon Calandra is the latest beneficiary of his talents.
One of nine starters back from last season, including one of three named first-team all-state, Noseworthy is the centerpiece of an experienced team looking to put last season’s shocking end behind it and capture the Manassas school’s first state title in soccer.
As the team’s designated playmaker, Noseworthy anchors the midfield for a high-scoring offense led by fellow senior Noel Sotelo. Noseworthy had eight goals and a team-high 10 assists in 2022. Sotelo finished with 24 goals.
“Cooper is a very good two-way midfielder that looks to control the game for his team,” said Battlefield head boys soccer coach Wes Homan. “What makes him so important to Osbourn is that he can distribute to all parts of the field and have his teammates be dangerous going to goal.”
Standing 6-foot-4, Noseworthy’s height gives him an added advantage. While he’s capable of serving the ball into the middle off corner kicks, Calandra prefers Noseworthy near the net to win balls, especially in the air.
Noseworthy enjoys running things from the midfield. It gives him a sense of control. And he flourishes in a leadership role that continues to grow at Calandra’s urging.
“I feel like I have the biggest role on the team to set the example,” Noseworthy said. “These guys look to me.”
A team captain for the second straight year, Noseworthy has become more comfortable speaking up when necessary. His teammates appreciate his candor.
“He can be joking, but when it’s time to be serious he can get serious,” Sotelo said.
Noseworthy and his teammates understand the significance of this season, after last year’s ended suddenly when Landstown upset the Eagles 5-4 in penalty kicks in the state quarterfinals.
Osbourn has had success in the past in boys soccer, but not at the state level. Before last season, the Eagles had advanced beyond regionals only once (2008, state quarterfinals) since the school opened in 1977.
The 2022 team had the makings of a state-title contender by starting 17-0-4 and winning the program’s first region title since 1988. Then Landstown pulled the stunner.
“It was a good lesson for us,” Calandra said. “You can dominate the entire game, but if you don’t finish those opportunities bad things can happen.”
After the game ended, Noseworthy stood silently on the field before heading to the bench and sitting there for another 20 minutes.
Osbourn had been building toward this run for a while. This group of seniors has played together since at least middle school. COVID canceled their 2020 season. In 2021, they finished 9-2 and won the Cedar Run District regular-season title before losing to Colgan 1-0 in overtime in the region semifinals.
Now came the next step and just like that it was gone.
“It’s still a sore subject,” Noseworthy said.
The upside is that Noseworthy and the other 13 returners have another chance. It’s a topic he and his teammates constantly discuss. They know this is their last chance with Noseworthy leading the way.
Senior defender Romeo Ventura has known Noseworthy since they were kids fighting to close the door behind them in a classroom. The two became best friends and have come a long way from the days when Ventura called Noseworthy “Goober” instead of “Cooper” because he couldn’t pronounce Noseworthy’s first name.
“He’s like a brother to me,” Ventura said. “He’s always supporting me and pushing me to be a better person.”
Jennifer, for one, loves to hear things like that.
“He’s confident, but humble,” she said of her son. “He’s willing to put in the work to get to where he is. Being an only child, kids like that are generally pretty quiet. I was worried he would not push himself. But he’s found his voice.”
And it’s one that has one mission: win states before he graduates and goes on to play at James Madison University. Osbourn entered spring break 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the Cedar Run District. Noseworthy has six goals and three assists and scored both goals in the Eagles’ 2-1 district win over Patriot on March 30.
“There’s a lot of pressure on us, but if we don’t win everything it would be a bust,” Noseworthy said. “We’re putting this on our shoulders this year. We can do it if we don’t get cocky and play our game.”
