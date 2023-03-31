BOYS SOCCER
OSBOURN 2, PATRIOT 1: Cooper Noseworthy scored both goals for Osbourn (6-0 overall, 4-0 in Cedar Run District).
Jake Gibson scored Patriot’s lone goal. It was unassisted. Goalie Evan Davisson recorded 14 saves for Patriot (3-3, 1-3).
OSBOURN PARK 5, JOHN CHAMPE 2: Daniel Flores scored two goals and Justin Merino, Kevin Sandoval and Adhbuth Sista each had one goal for Osbourn Park (4-0-2 overall, 3-0-1 in the Cedar Run District). Brandon Soto had two assists.
FOREST PARK 6, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 0: Nana Gyamfi scored twice while Connor Messick, Jayden Ansah, Justin Argueta, and Danny Zayas each scored one.
Ansah led the team with 2 assists with Gyamfi, Zayas and Alec Berryman ended with 1 assist.
Nico Pinell and Luis Bonilla played a half each and kept their fourth clean sheet of the season.
A solid forward performance from Gyamfi, Argueta and Ansah. The Bruins move to a 4-0 conference record and a 5-1-0 overall record.
GIRLS SOCCER
BATTLEFIELD 2, GAINESVILLE 0: Emory Davis scored the first goal in the 48th minute and Kyndal Schuler scored the 2nd goal on an assist from Bella Trainer in the 57th minute.
Terrific team defensive effort for the shutout, led by Zoey Kerns, Cammi Beckmeyer, Rylie Swenson, Ella VanRoe, McKenna Kolasch, and Morgan Shively in the goal. Battlefield is now 2-0-1 in district play.
FOREST PARK 6, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 0: Sarena Keo, Sydney Washington, Kendall Breslin, Cori Johnson, Becca Perez and Ryan Kenner each scored for Forest Park (4-0 overall and in Cardinal District).
Assists from Mattie Edozie (3), Nora Neall, Sydney Washington, and Cori Johnson.
Outstanding play from Kaylie Scherer and Ryan Kenner.
Goalie Kiki Palmer got her third shutout.
BASEBALL
PATRIOT 10, OSBOURN 0 (six innings): Nathan Bassett, Mason Wells and Jackson Powell combined on a one-hitter Thursday.
Bassett was the winning pitcher. He started the game and gave up the one hit, while striking out five in three innings.
Jordan Capuano and Grayden Lenahan each hit homers for Patriot (6-0, 2-0).
COLGAN 13, MOUNTAIN VIEW 2: Matthew Westley finished with three RBI and a homer and was the winning pitcher in the Sharks’ non-district win.
Westley struck out six in six innings and went 3 for 5 with one run scored.
Colgan is now 6-1.
SOFTBALL
PATRIOT 13, OSBOURN 2: Madison Supinger had three RBI to lead the Pioneers’ offense.
Kaylee Kaline was the winning pitcher. She struck out six in six innings. Patriot is 3-5 overall and 2-0 in the district.
BOYS LACROSSE
COLONIAL FORGE 13, RIVERBEND 6: For Colonial Forge, Ryan Bondgren scored 5 goals, Jason Rubio scored 3 goals, Ciaran Donovan and Cael Sandberg each scored 2 goals, and AJ Riley scored 1 goal. AJ Riley won 7/8 faceoffs.
