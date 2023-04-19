BOYS SOCCER
OSBOURN 1, OSBOURN PARK 0: Cooper Noseworthy scored the game's lone goal off a free kick to keep the visiting Eagles undefeated (7-0-0, 9-0-0)
Jorge Ortega had a really strong showing in the midfield for Osbourn Park (4-1-2, 5-1-3) and Grant Harman had a strong showing on the defensive line.
BATTLEFIELD 2, PATRIOT 1: Anthony Cuzmar scored Patriot's lone goal off a penalty kick. The Pioneers are 1-6 in the district and 3-6 overall.
OTHER SCORES
Unity Reed 2, Gainesville 0
GIRLS SOCCER
BRENTSVILLE 9, SKYLINE 0: The Tigers (1-0, 4-1) led their Northwestern District opener 8-0 at halftime.
Freshman Aubrey Earman scored two goals to go along with three assists and ten shutout minutes in goal.
Juniors Peyton McGovern and Savannah Vonderhaar scored two goals each and Nicole Goodwin, Riley French, and Payton Brown rounded out the scoring for Brentsville.
McGovern, Valentina Nardone, Kyla Kaczmarczyk, Madilyn Rolader, and Emma Cornwell also chipped in assists on the night. Kaczmarczyk, Rolader, and Haley Garber also contributed minutes in goal.
BATTLEFIELD 5, PATRIOT 0: Kyndal Shuler scored the first three goals to pace the Bobcats (4-0-2, 5-1-3) to a 3-0 halftime lead.
Autumn Hottle scored the fourth goal with Bella Trainer adding the 5th goal. Morgan Shively had 3 saves for the shutout, with standout defensive performances by Zoey Kerns, Cammi Beckmeyer, Rylie Swenson, Sara Schmall and McKenna Kolasch.
OTHER SCORES
Osbourn Park 2, Osbourn 1
