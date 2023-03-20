The 2023 high school rowing season kicked off with the March 18 Polar Bear Regatta on the Occoquan River course at Sandy Run Regional Park in Fairfax Station. 23 schools participated in breezy race conditions.
- Sculling boats have rowers using two oars each.
- The high school race distance is 1500 meters.
- Floating starts were used this weekend.
- Events with more than 6 entries were run as individual races known as flights.
- Regatta officials ran combined races due to low entry numbers in certain events.
Boys Varsity 8 Flight 2
1. Madison 05:32.1
2. West Springfield 05:35.2
3. McLean 05:37.3
4. Woodbridge 05:59.6
5. Lake Braddock 06:08.7
6. W-L 06:17.7
Boys Varsity 8 Flight 1
1. Woodson 05:37.4
2. Colgan 05:43.3
3. Jefferson 05:44.0
4. Langley 05:57.9
5. Oakton 05:59.2
6. Fairfax 06:05.7
Girls Varsity 8 Flight 2
1. Woodson 06:45.3
2. McLean 06:51.2
3. Madison 06:59.9
4. Colgan 07:04.9
5. Lake Braddock 07:19.0
Girls Varsity 8 Flight 1
1. Langley 07:13.8
2. Jefferson 07:16.5
3. W-L 07:33.0
4. Robinson 07:37.8
5. Oakton 07:57.5
6. Forest Park 09:19.0
Boys Junior 8
1. South County 06:21.1
2. Robinson 06:50.7
3. Langley 06:57.2
4. Forest Park 07:03.7
5. Broad Run 07:28.9
Boys 2nd Varsity 8 Flight 2
1. Madison 06:27.0
2. West Springfield 06:40.9
3. Langley 06:46.2
4. Lake Braddock 07:16.0
5. W-L 07:26.7
Boys 2nd Varsity 8 Flight 1
1. McLean 06:16.9
2. Oakton 06:29.2
3. Woodson 06:31.4
4. Jefferson 06:34.2
5. Colgan 06:52.8
Girls 2nd Varsity 8 Flight 2
1. Robinson 07:15.9
2. McLean 07:29.9
3. Colgan 07:48.6
4. Fairfax (Junior 8) 07:59.7
5. Lake Braddock 08:35.2
Girls 2nd Varsity 8 Flight 1
1. Woodson 06:45.7
2. South County (Junior 8) 06:50.7
3. Madison 07:11.0
4. Langley 07:23.0
5. W-L 07:29.5
Boys 3rd 8
1. McLean (Exhibition) 06:13.6
2. West Springfield 06:35.6
3. W-L 06:59.0
4. Langley 07:05.9
5. Jefferson 07:19.2
Girls 3rd 8
1. Woodson 07:14.8
2. Robinson 07:28.6
3. Langley 07:39.0
4. McLean 07:40.1
5. W-L 07:59.8
Boys 2nd 4
1. Madison (Junior 4) 07:01.0
2. South County 07:19.2
3. Fairfax (Junior 4) 07:27.8
4. Rock Ridge 07:47.7
5. Battlefield 08:38.3
Girls 2nd 4
1. West Springfield 07:50.6
2. Woodbridge 08:10.7
3. Battlefield 08:57.2
Girls Junior 4
1. Broad Run 08:13.0
2. South County 08:15.5
Rock Ridge DNF
Boys Varsity 4 Flight 2
1. Robinson 06:31.0
2. South County 06:39.6
3. Battlefield 06:43.8
4. Rock Ridge 08:13.3
Boys Varsity 4 Flight 1
1. Broad Run 06:38.4
2. McLean 06:38.8
3. Independence 07:12.3
4. St. John Paul 07:49.3
Girls Varsity 4
1. Woodbridge 07:14.9
2. West Springfield 07:19.2
3. Battlefield 07:19.8
4. Fairfax 07:42.1
5. St. John Paul 09:19.5
Boys Quad (sculling)
1. Hylton A 06:49.6
2. Justice B 07:06.9
3. Justice A 07:07.8
4. Hylton B 07:52.1
5. Mount Vernon 09:11.7
Girls Quad (sculling)
1. Justice 08:21.6
2. Hylton (Girls Double) 09:10.2
3. Mount Vernon 09:15.1
