Dan Bruton broke tradition.
No crouching on the sidelines. No breathing a sigh of relief at the end of a closely contested game. This time, the Gainesville High School head football coach did something different.
As the Cardinals prepared for a goal-line stand Sept. 23 against visiting Potomac Falls, Bruton took off his headset and vowed that if Gainesville’s defense held, he would make a beeline to the field and participate in the jubilant frenzy.
The defense did its part as time expired to claim a 24-20 victory and Bruton followed suit. He sprinted toward his players. There was no hesitation or second-guessing. Only bliss drove his decision. And boy did it feel good.
“We’re a first-year varsity program and I wanted to enjoy the moment,” Bruton said. “I wanted the players to see me enjoy it.”
Bruton thought he was the first coach to reach the players until he looked at the film afterward and realized one of his assistants got there first.
He did, however, draw attention for his athletic ability when he jumped in the air to meet any player he saw.
Noticing the former high school all-conference quarterback's leaps, one father of a Gainesville player complimented Bruton’s “decent hops.”
Bruton appreciated the thought before adding one caveat.
“I know I’m going to feel it tomorrow,” Bruton told him.
By then, though, Bruton didn’t care. If a couple lingering pains cropped up, fine.
This was a game Bruton wanted to win. In fact, he told his wife Caly as much when she asked him 10 days earlier what he wanted for his birthday.
In school at the time without much time to talk, Bruton texted her back: “beat pot falls.” On the day he turned 39, Bruton got his wish.
Bruton was used to dramatic endings against Potomac Falls. He experienced three of them while coaching at Briar Woods when the two Loudoun County schools met on an annual basis with the outcomes determined by a combined 17 points.
He also looked forward to matching up against the Panthers’ Paul Barnes, the former Shenandoah University head coach.
This latest version ended when the Panthers attempted to score the game-winning touchdown inside the Gainesville 4-yard line.
The Cardinals thought the game was over on the previous play when they stopped a Potomac Falls’ runner inbounds. The officials, however, thought the Panthers still had a timeout, when in fact they did not.
With four seconds still left on the clock, Potomac Falls set up for one more play, looking to get above .500 for the first time this fall. The Panthers had experienced success running to their right. So they employed the same strategy.
But this time Gainesville was ready. Sophomore Jeramy Stith, the team’s only two-way starting lineman, broke through the line first followed by senior lineman Seli Agbolosu-Amison. Then sophomore JT Walker, a junior varsity player who earned more varsity playing time after a strong week of practice, finished things off to bring down the Potomac Falls’ ball carrier.
No more time outs. No more chances. The game was over. Gainesville had its second win in five attempts and there was plenty of credit to spread around for a young program dominated by sophomores.
The defense gained a measure of confidence after allowing just under 500 yards the week before in a 47-13 loss to Freedom-South Riding.
Special teams contributed with a Michael Ramirez kick-off return for a touchdown and the passing-receiving duo of Joshua Barido and Aiden McClafferty combined for two touchdowns.
All in all, a memorable outing, one that could start a new tradition for Bruton if future outcomes follow the same pattern.
“I’m not sure if it’s a one-time thing,” Bruton said of his post-game celebration. “I would like to be excited when we win instead of relieved.”
