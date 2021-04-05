Daniel Bruton is returning to Prince William County as a head high school football coach.
Gainesville High School, which is scheduled to open in the fall, tabbed the former Forest Park head coach to lead its inaugural program. As a member of the Cedar Run District with no senior class its first year, Gainesville will play a junior varsity schedule in 2021 and then play a varsity schedule starting in 2022.
Bruton led Forest Park for four seasons before taking the Briar Woods job in 2018. Bruton went 20-22 at Forest Park and took the Bruins to the playoffs his first two seasons.
Bruton has taken Briar Woods to the playoffs in each of his three seasons, including this one. The Falcons are 4-1 and the No. 2 seed in the Class 5 Region C playoffs that begin Friday. Bruton went 3-8 in 2018 and 6-6 in 2019.
Bruton came to Forest Park from Patriot High School where he has served as an assistant football coach and baseball coach for the Pioneers.
After graduating from Appalachian State in 2007, Bruton began his coaching career at his high school alma mater, West Montgomery in North Carolina. While there, Bruton coached the quarterbacks for the football team, which played for the state title, and also became the head baseball coach.
In four years as the head baseball coach, Bruton led West Montgomery to the playoffs each season.
