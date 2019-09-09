Woodbridge High School has hired Darius Wilson as its new head girls basketball coach.
The Dumfries resident replaces Tamika Dudley who stepped down in June to take over as the Sidwell Friends’ girls basketball coach. This past season, Dudley led her alma mater to a 29-1 record and the 2019 Class 6 state title, the first in the program’s history.
Wilson currently works as a trainer for Higher Level Sports.
He is a former assistant men’s basketball coach at Bowie State and at Paul VI.
Woodbridge returns two Division I commitments in Alia Denwiddie (Grambling) and Vanessa Laumbach (George Mason).
