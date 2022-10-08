Freedom (3-0 in district, 7-0 overall) led 47-0 at the end of the first quarter and 91-0 at halftime en route to an eventual 112-16 Cardinal District win Friday.
The Eagles were up 105-0 before Colgan (0-2, 2-4) scored its first touchdown of the game with 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Freedom head coach Darryl Overton was adamant his team, with its typically high-powered offense, did not run up the score against Colgan.
Instead, he pointed to Colgan’s seven turnovers (five fumbles, two interceptions), four of which the Eagles turned into first-half touchdowns, according to Freedom’s stats. Special teams also contributed to two first-half touchdowns.
EJ Reid and Kendall Bannister returned interceptions for scores and Jewell Harris and JuJu Preston returned fumbles for touchdowns. TJ Bush also blocked a punt and returned it for a score, while Preston returned a punt return for a touchdown.
Overton also pointed out that Freedom’s offense did not run as many plays as it did in the previous week’s 74-0 win over Forest Park. Overton said he opted for a field goal late in the second half Friday instead of going for a touchdown even though Freedom was inside the Colgan 10-yard line.
Overton also said Freedom had its starters out of the game after the first series in the second half.
“What else are we supposed to do?” Overton said. “We did everything we could do … Their self-inflicted wounds piled up on them.”
Colgan head coach Reggie Scott said he tried to keep things in perspective.
“I kind of see it both ways,” Scott said. “There is the competition piece and the players have to stop [the opponent] and the coaches have to do a better job of coaching.”
But Scott also added this regarding the lop-sided result: “if it was me, it’s not something I would do to someone I know. It is what it is.”
Scott served under Overton as an assistant at Freedom for two years before taking the Osbourn Park head coaching job for the 2021 season. This is Scott’s first year at Colgan.
On the bus he rode home Friday with players, Scott said some kids were upset. Others took it in stride and moved on in preparing for their next game Thursday against Hylton.
Scott said Tyler Henry was one player bothered by Friday’s outcome, but he told his coach that his mind was on the Hylton game.
“That’s a positive I took,” Scott said.
Scott said he wanted to play the entire game Friday instead of having it called before it was over.
“At the end of the day, it’s about what we want to teach our kids,” Scott said. “Colgan has had its struggles. But the kids have to understand. You have to compete. You can’t quit. By stopping the game, you teach the kids a bad lesson.”
“We shake hands,” Scott said. “You try and show sportsmanship in that way and then you go about your business and head home.”
Coming into the game, Freedom had outscored its opponents 349 to 16. This was the Eagles’ fourth straight shutout. They have not allowed any points since the fourth quarter of their 36-13 win over Stone Bridge Sept. 8.
According to Freedom’s final stats, the Eagles outgained Colgan 492-49. Freedom’s time of possession was 17:46 vs 25:17 for Colgan. The Eagles ran 50 plays to the Sharks’ 47.
The Eagles ran 28 times for 341 yards and completed 14 of 22 passes for 151 yards. Leading rusher Jeffrey Overton Jr. led the Eagles with eight carries for 182 yards and two touchdowns. Freedom recorded 27 first downs to Colgan’s 3. Freedom did not attempt any punts.
