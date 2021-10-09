Freedom senior quarterback Davis Bryson threw for three touchdowns and ran for five more Friday as the visiting Eagles defeated winless Colgan 84-20 in a Cardinal District matchup.
Bryson finished the game 9 of 14 passing for 200 yards. He ran eight times for 208 yards.
Freshman Jeffery Overton added eight carries for 127 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Kam Courtney (three receptions for 79 yards), Michael Alvarado (two receptions for 43 yards), EJ Reid (one for 41) and Aiden McClafferty (1 for 30) each caught a touchdown pass.
Defensively for Freedom (2-1, 5-2), Courtney, Reid and Kendall Bannister each had an interception. Cam Berry totaled two sacks and Jibreel Al-Amin three sacks and nine tackles for loss.
James McKay recorded all 12 of Freedom's extra points.
Colgan falls to 0-6 overall.
