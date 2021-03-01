Davis Bryson and Umari Hatcher connected for four touchdown passes Sunday as host Freedom-Woodbridge defeated Forest Park 55-7.
In his first year starting at quarterback for the Eagles (1-0), Davis was 17 of 20 for 291 yards and one interception. Hatcher, a Syracuse signee, caught four passes for 182 yards. Ahmad Dunbar added five receptions for 44 yards and Dasani Chenault four receptions for 29 yards.
Julian Edwards ran 17 times for 102 yards and one touchdown. Bryson ran eight times for 90 yards.
Defensively, Darryl Overton III recorded nine tackles, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and returned a fumble 46 yards for a touchdown. Jabril Al-Amin also returned a fumble recovery 33 yards for a touchdown.
OTHER SUNDAY SCORES
Potomac 40, Woodbridge 6
Hylton 13, Colgan 8
Central-Woodstock 41, Manassas Park 0
