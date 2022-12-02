BATTLEFIELD 66, CHRIST CHAPEL 40: Brandon Binkowski scored 12 points, Ryan Derderian 11 and Maddux Tennant 10 as the Bobcats (2-0) won at South Lakes High School Thursday.
GAINESVILLE 62, ANNANDALE 57: Grant Polk totaled 20 points and seven rebounds and Trevor Moody added 16 points, four rebounds and four assists in the Cardinals’ (2-0) win at John R. Lewis High School Thursday.
HAYFIELD 75, PATRIOT 73: Five players reached double figures for the Pioneers’ in their season-opening loss Thursday at the defending Class 6 state champions.
Kaden Bates scored 16 points followed by Isaiah Vick with 15, Abe Halim with 14 and Nasir Coleman and Dezmond Hopkins with 11 each.
Bates was 7 of 8 from the field, Vick 6 of 8, Hopkins 5 of 5, Coleman 5 of 9 and Halim 5 of 8.
For the game, Patriot shot 70 percent from the field (31 of 44) and were 8 of 15 from the free-throw line.
Hayfield was 17 of 35 from the free-throw line and shot 62 percent from the field (26 of 42).
