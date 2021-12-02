BOYS
FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 62, CESAR CHAVEZ 58: Tavarres Riley recorded 24 points, four rebounds, five steals and six assists in the Eagles’ season-opening win.
Shamar Sisco had 17 points and eight rebounds and Jalen West 10 points and nine rebounds and Isaiah Wimbush 10 points.
FOREST PARK 60, HERITAGE-LEESBURG 51: Freshmen Ethan Salvatierra and Brandon Edozie led Forest Park (1-1) with 15 and 13 points.
Edozie also had seven rebounds and two blocks.
Forest Park led 20-9 at the end of the first quarter.
HYLTON 71, OSBOURN PARK 61: Kelby Garnett scored 27 points to lead Hylton (2-0). Abdubakarr Jalloh and Dylan Wright each had 13.
GIRLS
COLGAN 47, BROOKE POINT 38: Peyton Ray scored 13 points, Najah Perryman 11 and AJ Jones 10 in the Sharks’ season-opening win Wednesday.
Colgan led 24-20 at halftime.
POTOMAC 57, PATRIOT 46 (OT): Natayvia Lipscomb had 21 points for Potomac and Olivea Puller had 12.
GEORGETOWN VISITATION 77, WOODBRIDGE 42: Amani Melendez led Woodbridge (0-2) with 17 points.
