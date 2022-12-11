BOYS
POTOMAC 76, EDISON 61: Kenny DuGuzman turned in his second 30-point scoring performance of the season Saturday as the host Panthers (4-0) won at their inaugural Kyle Honore Tip-Off Tournament with a second-half surge.
DeGuzman finished with 30 points. He was 14 of 20 from the field and 1 for 1 from the free-throw line. He was one of five Potomac players to reach double figures.
Peter Mitchell scored 13, points, TJ Bethea 12, BJ Fofana 11 and Jayden Harris 10.
Potomac trailed 19-10 at the end of the first and 40-23 at halftime. In the third, the Panthers outscored Edison 26-11 and then 27-10 in the fourth.
As a team, Potomac shot 61 percent (28-46) from the 2-point line and 4 of 12 from the 3-point line. They were 8 of 16 from the free-throw line.
WOODBRIDGE 71, CAROLINE 63: Competing at the Kyle Honore Tip-Off Tournament at Potomac High School, Dylan Simmons scored 28 points as the Vikings (3-2) won their third straight Saturday.
Caleb Thomas added 12 points.
Simmons was 7 of 7 from the free-throw line and converted nine field goals (three from the 3-point line).
GIRLS
COLGAN 48, FAIRVIEW 47 (PA): Audrey Williams and Mariah Barksdale each scored 11 points to lead Colgan (3-3) at the She Got Game Tournament at the St. James Sports and Wellness Complex in Springfield.
The Sharks recorded seven 3-pointers and led 25-22 at halftime.
SPRING-FORD (PA) 63, POTOMAC 31: Lajayla Lipscomb scored 18 points and Tiana Jackson 13 for all of Potomac’s scoring at the She Got Game Tournament at the St. James Sports and Wellness Complex in Springfield.
The Panthers fall to 1-4.
