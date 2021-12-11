BOYS
GAR-FIELD 59, RIVERBEND 40: Daunte Williams shot 10 of 14 from the field and totaled 22 points in the Red Wolves’ non-district win Friday.
Williams added eight rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Chancellor Perkins converted six 3-pointers to finish with 18 points. Gar-Field is now 3-2.
GAINESVILLE 64, SPOTSYLVANIA 50: Trevor Moody scored all of his team-high 18 points in the second half as Gainesville improved to 4-2.
Phoenix Shahateet added 16 points and seven rebounds and Grant Polk 10 points and five rebounds.
GIRLS
GAINESVILLE 77, SPOTSYLVANIA 16: Gainesville (3-1) began the game on a 28-0 run.
Maddie McKenzie led the Cardinals with 21 points followed by Delaney Gilliam with 20 and Ella Nhek with 14.
Gilliam scored all her points in the first half with seven field goals (three 3-pointers) and going 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.
ST. GEORGES (DE). 42, COLGAN 37: AJ Jones totaled 14 points and Najah Perryman 10 in the Sharks’ loss at the She Got Game Classic played at Grace Brethren High School in Maryland.
FAUQUIER 44, BRENTSVILLE 36: The Falcons handed the Tigers their first loss of the season.
Alden Yergey led Brentsville (4-1) with 18 points.
PARK VIEW-STERLING 33, OSBOURN 26: Amiyana Williams finished as Osbourn’s top scorer with 10 points. The Eagles fall to 3-2.
