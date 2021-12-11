BOYS
POTOMAC 73, JAMES MONROE 44: Frankie Lee had 19 points, Kyle Honore 16 and Marquis Johnson 12 as Potomac (3-1) won at the Colonial Forge Tip-Off Tournament Saturday.
Potomac led 34-22 at halftime and then extended its lead by outscoring James Monroe 28-11 in the third quarter.
The Panthers were 22 of 32 (69 percent) from inside the 3-point line.
PATRIOT 61, RIVERSIDE 51: Jay Randall scored 14 points, Nasir Coleman 13 and Dezmond Hopkins 12 as Patriot (3-0) won at the Colonial Forge Tip-Off Tournament Saturday.
Patriot led 30-28 at halftime and outscored Riverside 22-15 in the fourth quarter.
GIRLS
COLGAN 52, OAKLAND MILLS (MD) 30: Peyton Ray and Mya Alexander each scored 13 points and Najah Perryman 12 as the Sharks won Saturday in the She Got Game Classic at Friendly High School in Maryland.
Colgan (3-3) converted nine 3-pointers. Ray and Perryman each had three. The Sharks led 27-18 at halftime.
