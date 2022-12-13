BOYS
GAINESVILLE 75, JOHN CHAMPE 57: Grant Polk scored 21 points, Noah Artebery 13 and Sean Panjsheeri 11 as the host Cardinals improved to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the Cedar Run District Monday.
Gainesville led 19-15 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring John Champe 24-14 in the second quarter.
For the game, Gainesville was 20 of 33 from the free-throw line and 25 of 56 from the field, including 5 of 23 from the 3-point line.
PATRIOT 85, OSBOURN PARK 34: The host Pioneers (2-0 in Cedar Run District, 3-0 overall) shot 61 percent overall from the field (30 of 49) and 81 percent (21 of 26) from the free-throw line.
Patriot was 26 of 36 (72 percent) from 2-point range.
Abe Halim led the Pioneers with 14 points and Nasir Coleman added 13.
BATTLEFIELD 49, UNITY REED 31: Ryan Derderian led host Battlefield (2-0 in Cedar Run District, 7-0 overall) with 13 points, including going 5 for 5 from the free-throw line.
Hasan Hammad and Maddux Tennant each had nine each for the Battlefield.
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 63, OSBOURN 53: Tey Barbour led Osbourn with 28 points in the Eagles’ Cedar Run District loss on the road.
Barbour had seven field goals, including four 3-pointers and was 10 of 11 from the free-throw line. Tavyan Faison had 10 points for Osbourn (1-1 in district, 3-3 overall).
Alex Bokman led Freedom with 21 points.
“Freedom-South Riding ran their offense every well,” said Osbourn head coach Rocky Carter. They were patient and methodical, moving the ball around the perimeter. Tey was face guarded and had to work hard to get open.”
STAFFORD 66, MANASSAS PARK 42: David Grayson finished as the leading scorer for Manassas Park (0-7) with 15 points in the road loss.
GIRLS
OSBOURN 31, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 22: The Eagles won their fifth straight Monday.
Amiyana Williams was the leading scorer for Osbourn (2-0 in Cedar Run District, 5-1 overall) with 10 points.
BRENTSVILLE 68, FAUQUIER 35: Alden Yergey scored 28 points as the host Tigers improved to 5-0 Monday.
Yergey recorded nine field goals, including five 3-pointers, and was 5 of 8 from the free-throw line.
Liz Rice added 13 points.
