GIRLS
BRENTSVILLE 68, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 52: Alden Yergey scored a career-high 35 points Monday as the Tigers improved to 5-1.
The junior point guard and Siena commitment had 15 field goals, including one from the 3-point line, and was 4 of 6 from the free-throw line. Brentsville led 35-20 at halftime.
For Freedom (1-3), Kenneah DeGuzman totaled 30 points, including four 3-pointers. She had five assists and four rebounds.
FOREST PARK 66, HYLTON 38: Trinity Galindo scored 21 points for Forest Park (1-0 in Cardinal District, 3-5 overall) and Angel Jones scored 14 points. Amaya Thrash led Hylton (0-1, 1-4) with 12 points. Trinity Mizelle added 11.
BOYS
HYLTON 62, FOREST PARK 38: Lucas Scroggins had 14 points and Kelby Garnett 12 as the Bulldogs (1-0, 5-1) won their Cardinal District opener Monday.
For Forest Park (0-1, 2-4). Brandon Edozie had nine points.
