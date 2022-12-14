BOYS
GAR-FIELD 49, COLGAN 40: The host Red Wolves won their first game of the season Tuesday by handing the Sharks their first loss of the season.
Daunte Williams led Gar-Field (1-0 in Cardinal District, 1-4 overall) with 16 points and Daniel Akadje 12 and Braxton Williams each with 12.
Gar-Field was 7 of 12 from the 3-point line with Braxton Williams recording four. Daunte Williams had 13 of Gar-Field’s 21 rebounds.
For the game, the Red Wolves were 16 of 37 from the field and 10 of 16 from the free-throw line.
The game was tied at 17 at halftime.
Nate Ament led Colgan (0-1, 4-1) with 15 points.
FOREST PARK 57, HYLTON 24: Sophomore point guard Ethan Salvatierra led Forest Park (1-0 in the Cardinal District, 4-1 overall) with 11 points, 5 assists and 7 steals.
Winston Raford added 10 points and Brandon Edozie added 8 points and 10 rebounds. Roman Hendrix rounded out the top scorers with 8 points.
SETON 47, NOVA CENTURIONS 32: Dominic Nguyen scored 14 points and Patrick Nguyen 12 for Seton.
GIRLS
POTOMAC 47, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 38: Tiana Jackson scored 17 points and Taylor Allen 16 points in both teams’ Cardinal District opener.
Potomac is now 1-0 in the district and 2-4 overall.
For Freedom (0-1, 1-2), Kenneah DeGuzman had 13 points, 2 assists and 2 rebounds and freshman Emajah Wright 10 points and 5 rebounds.
COLGAN 59, GAR-FIELD 14: The host Sharks (1-0 in Cardinal District, 4-3 overall) got 16 points from AJ Jones and 10 from Nadia Grant.
Colgan recorded nine 3-pointers with Jones, Mariah Barksdale and Grant leading the way with two each.
HYLTON 51, FOREST PARK 33: Farrah Abdallah led Hylton (1-0 Cardinal District, 4-2 overall) with 16 points and seven rebounds.
Akira Walton added 12 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals and Aaliyah Thrash 12 points, eight rebounds, four steals and two assists.
Forest Park (0-1, 0-5) got 11 points from Brianna Shelton.
Forest Park led 15-10 at the end of the first quarter. Hylton came back to take a 24-22 halftime lead.
