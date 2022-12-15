GIRLS
GAINESVILLE 69, OSBOURN 34: The Cardinals recorded a program-record 13-pointers in Wednesday’s Cedar Run District win.
Aashi Chhabra led Gainesville (1-1 in Cedar Run District, 5-1 overall) with 21 points and six 3-pointers.
Kennedy McCalla added 13 points (3-pointers) and Demi Gilliam 12.
Amiyanna Williams and Esther Nantume each had 10 points for Osbourn (2-1, 5-2).
PATRIOT 43, RIVERSIDE 39: The Pioneers (5-1) closed out with an 11-4 run over the final five minutes of the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s non-district win.
Junior Ella Negron sealed the win with nine straight points (four field goals, one free throw) and Addisyn Banks added two free throws.
Negron finished with 19 points, five rebounds and two steals. She was 9 of 21 from the field. Senior guard Summer Upperman added 10 points and four rebounds and Banks eight points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Sydnee Smith had eight rebounds and held the Rams’ leading scorer Ella Mahaffey to five points.
Patriot started the game on a 12-2 run and led 23-13 at halftime. Riverside went on a 15-0 run in the third to take a 35-32 lead.
OSBOURN PARK 45, BATTLEFIELD 11: Alana Powell led Osbourn Park (2-1 in Cedar Run District, 7-1 overall with 10 points followed by Alex Brown with eight and Danielle Darfour with seven.
Kayla Bigsby was the leading scorer for Battlefield (0-2, 3-3) with four points.
BOYS
GAINESVILLE 72, OSBOURN 65: Grant Polk scored 22 points, Trevor Moody 16 and Noah Arterbery 13 as Gainesville improved to 3-0 in the Cedar Run District and 7-0 overall.
For Osbourn (1-2, 3-4), Tey Barbour scored 32 points. He had 12 field goals (three 3-pointers) and was 5 of 7 from the free-throw line.
BATTLEFIELD 72, OSBOURN PARK 50: Ryan Derderian scored 16 points, Maddux Tennant 14 and Hasan Hammad 10 as the Bobcats improved to 3-0 in the Cedar Run District and 8-0 overall.
COLGAN 80, MANASSAS PARK 33: Nate Ament scored 27 points to lead Colgan (5-1).
The sophomore converted 10 field goals, including 5 3-pointers, and was 2 for 2 from the free-throw line.
Skyler Smith contributed 10 points.
Tyler Martin led Manassas Park (0-8) with 11 points.
JOHN CHAMPE 48, UNITY REED 42: Marselis McCormick had 12 points and Charles Pargo 11 for Unity Reed (0-3 Cedar Run District, 0-8 overall).
