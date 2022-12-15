Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Some sleet or freezing rain possible early. Cloudy with periods of rain. High 48F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.