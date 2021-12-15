BOYS
PATRIOT 69, UNITY REED 46: Nick Marrero and Mike Ackerman combined for 28 points and seven 3-pointers Tuesday as the Pioneers remained undefeated.
Marerro led Patriot (1-0 in Cedar Run District, 4-0 overall) with 16 points. He was 3 of 6 from the 3-point line. Ackerman added 12 points and was 4 of 7.
Jay Randall contributed 12 for Patriot, which 45 percent overall from the field (28 of 62).
For Unity Reed (0-4, 2-4), Mahad Yusef scored 13 points.
COLGAN 50, GAR-FIELD 36: D’Vell Garrison scored 12 points, Skylar Smith 11 and Troy Gulley 10 as Colgan (1-0 in Cardinal District, 6-1 overall) won its sixth straight.
For Gar-Field (0-1, 3-3), Isaiah Crockett and Daunte Williams each had eight points. Gar-Field was 2 of 17 from the 3-point line.
Colgan led 26-22 at halftime and 36-32 at the end of the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth by outscoring the Red Wolves 14-4.
OSBOURN PARK 68, GAINESVILLE 50: Freshman RJ Jones led three players in double figures with 18 points include 12 from 3-point range as the Yellow Jackets improved to 5-2 with their Cedar Run District opening win.
Sophomore Trey Terrell added 14 points three rebounds, three assists and three steals and junior Josh Okuadido added 13 points and three rebounds.
HYLTON 65, MANASSAS PARK 59: Lucas Scroggins scored 33 points for Hylton (6-1). Abubakarr added 11 points.
GIRLS
OSBOURN PARK 49, GAINESVILLE 41: Hailey Kellogg scored 18 points and Alana Powell 16 for Osbourn Park (1-0 in Cedar Run District, 6-0 overall).
Madison McKenzie led Gainesville (0-1, 3-2) with 21 points.
OSBOURN 38, JOHN CHAMPE 32: Kymora Payne and Amiyana Williams each scored nine points to lead Osbourn (1-0, 4-2).
COLGAN 51, GAR-FIELD 18: Peyton Ray converted seven 3-pointers to finish with 26 total points in Colgan’s Cardinal District win.
Najah Perryman added 13 points. Colgan (1-0, 4-3) had nine 3-pointers for the game.
BRENTSVILLE 60, LIBERTY-BEALETON 30: Three players reached double figures for the Tigers.
Alden Yergey led Brentsville (6-1) with 23 points followed by Cara Vollmer with 16 and Liz Rice with 10. The Tigers converted eight 3-pointers led by Vollmer with four.
WOODBRIDGE 60, FLINT HILL 42: Amani Melendez scored 30 points and Reina Washington 11 for Woodbridge (2-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.