BOYS
GAINESVILLE 70, ORANGE COUNTY 67: Phoenix Shahateet totaled 19 points, six rebounds and five assists for Gainesville (5-3) Wednesday on the road.
Grant Polk added 16 points and eight rebounds and Artem Hurtovenko 15 points and three rebounds.
SOUTH LAKES 68, POTOMAC 45: Frankie Lee had 16 points and Kyle Honore nine for host Potomac (4-2).
OTHER SCORES
Battlefield 58, Freedom-South Riding 38
GIRLS
PATRIOT 42, UNITY REED 36: Addisyn Banks made her final four free throws down the stretch to seal the Pioneers' Cedar Run District win.
Banks finished with 15 points as Patriot improved to 3-1 overall.
The Lions (0-1, 1-4) were led by seniors Amanie Bochu-Stokes with 13 points and Ana Umana with 12 points.
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 33, BATTLEFIELD 27: Sofia Miller led Battlefield (0-1 in Cedar Run District, 2-3 overall) with six points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.