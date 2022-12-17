GAR-FIELD 35, HYLTON 26 (OT): The visiting Red Wolves outscored the Bulldogs 9-0 in overtime Friday to win their second straight game after starting off the season 0-4.
After missing a free throw at the end of regulation that would have won the game, Braxton Williams hit a key 3-pointer in the extra period for his only points of the game to give Gar-Field a lead it would never relinquish.
Daunte Williams led Gar-Field (2-0 in Cardinal District, 2-4 overall) with 16 points and eight rebounds.
Gar-Field was 11 of 35 from the field and 11 of 24 from the free-throw line. The game was tied at 6-all at the end of the first quarter. Gar-Field led 18-11 at halftime.
Hylton (0-2, 3-4) outscored Gar-Field 11-2 in the fourth quarter. Amare Grimes and Cornell Houston led Hylton with seven points each.
FOREST PARK 83, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 64: The visiting Bruins jumped out to a 19-4 first-quarter lead and led 37-20 at halftime of the Cardinal District win.
Sophomore Brandon Edozie led Forest Park (2-0, 5-1) with 22 points and 15 rebounds in three quarters.
Sophomore Ethan Salvatierra added 16 points and eight assists, Winston Raford 18 points and Roman Hendrix 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.
Tavarres Riley scored 42 points for Freedom (0-2, 3-2). The junior made five 3-pointers and was 11 of 15 from the free-throw line.
POTOMAC 66, WOODBRIDGE 49: Jayden Harris had 22 points, Kenny Deguzman 13 and TJ Bethea 12 as the Panthers remained undefeated.
Potomac (2-0 in Cardinal District, 6-0 overall) led 19-10 at the end of the first quarter and 29-22 at halftime. The Panthers took control in the third by outscoring Woodbridge (0-1, 3-3) 23-10.
OSBOURN 65, UNITY REED 45: Brenden Ahlers led Osbourn (2-2 in Cedar Run District, 4-4 overall) with 22 points. Ahlers had nine field goals (one 3) and was 3 of 5 from the free-throw line.
Tavyahn Faison and Tey Barbour each had 10.
BATTLEFIELD 64, JOHN CHAMPE 47: Ryan Derderian led Battlefield (4-0 in Cedar Run District, 9-0 overall) with 22 points, scoring 14 of them in the second half.
He recorded seven field goals and was 8 of 10 from the free-throw line. Maddux Tennant added 15 points.
For the game, the Bobcats were 20 of 25 from the free-throw line.
