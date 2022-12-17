GAINESVILLE 60, PATRIOT 49: The visiting Cardinals outscored the Pioneers 36-24 in the second half to win Friday’s Cedar Run District game.
Ella Nhek led Gainesville (2-1 in Cedar Run District, 6-1 overall) with 18 points. She had five field goals and was 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.
Kennedy McCalla added 13 points and Aashi Chhabra 12.
Gainesville recorded nine 3-pointers led by Chhabra with four.
For Patriot (1-1, 5-2), sophomore Maysa Bilal had 11 points, including 10 in the first half. Junior Ella Negron added 10 points, but did not score in the second half.
Addisyn Banks had 10 points as well along with five rebounds.
OSBOURN PARK 47, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 9: Alex Brown had nine points and Alana Powell and Danielle Darfour eight each in the visiting Yellow Jackets’ Cedar Run District win.
OP is now 3-1 in the district and 8-1 overall,
BATTLEFIELD 63, JOHN CHAMPE 39: The host Bobcats improved to 1-2 in the Cedar Run District and 4-3 overall as Sofia Miller scored 22 points and Megan Grimes 14.
POTOMAC 56, WOODBRIDGE 48: Lajayla Lipscomb scored 28 points in the Panthers’ Cardinal District win.
Lipscomb had 10 2-point field goals and eight free throws. Olivea Puller added 10 points for Potomac (2-0, 3-4).
Trinity Henderson had 15 and Gabby Jackson and 13 points for Woodbridge (0-1, 1-5).
FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 52, FOREST PARK 12: Kenneah DeGuzman had 14 points, six assists and four rebounds and Keilana Johnson 13 points, five assists and six rebounds to lead Freedom (1-1 in Cardinal District, 2-2 overall).
HYLTON 44, GAR-FIELD 40: Hylton's Farrah Abdallah lead all scorers with 22 points, 7 rebounds, 6 steals, 3 assists and 3 blocks and Akira Walton had 14 points 7 rebounds 2 steals.
Gar-Field’s Ayanna Fleming scored 12 points and Laylah Parker and Jaylah Jeter each scored 10 points for the Red Wolves.
Hylton (2-0 in Cardinal District, 5-2 overall) led 24-14 at the half. Gar-Field is 0-2, 0-6.
BRENTSVILLE 53, FAUQUIER 16: Alden Yergey led Brentsville (6-0) with 24 points. The senior had nine field goals (three 3-pointers) and was 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.
The Tigers had seven 3-pointers overall and were 6 of 8 from the free-throw line. They led 28-8 at halftime.
FLINT HILL 36, SAINT JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 35: Maggie Cook led John Paul (4-3) with 14 points and Jamie Velandria added eight.
Flint Hill sank a free throw with .3 seconds left for the game-winning point.
