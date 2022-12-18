BOYS
POTOMAC 62, WAKEFIELD 49: Jayden Harris scored 21 points and Kenny DeGuzman 17 as the host Panthers (7-0) won at their Kyle Honore Tip-Off Tournament Saturday.
Harris converted four 3-pointers. Potomac led 34-17 at halftime.
PATRIOT 66, HIGHLAND SPRINGS Four Patriot players reached double figures in the win Saturday at the Kyle Honore Tip-Off at Potomac High School.
Dezmond Hopkins led the Pioneers (4-1) with 14 points followed by Isaiah Vick with 12, Nasir Coleman 11 and Kaden Bates 10.
Patriot led 23-18 at halftime.
FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 85, NORTHERN 70: Tavarres Riley scored 26 points, Shamar Sisco 22 and Jordan Perkins 15 as the Eagles (4-2) won at the Kyle Honore Tip-Off at Potomac High School.
ST. CHARLES (MD) 57, OSBOURN 53: Tey Barbour scored 20 points, Brendan Ahlers 14 and Tavyahn Faison 11 in the Eagles’ loss at North Point High School in Waldorf, MD.
Barbour was 11 for 11 from the free-throw line and Osbourn (4-5) was 15 of 20 from the free-throw line overall.
Osbourn was without two starters. Trey Terrell missed the game due to illness and Rayan Al-Akhras to injury.
The Eagles led for much of the game, but turned the ball over three straight times that allowed St. Charles to take the lead with 1:45 left in the game.
COLONIAL FORGE 40, HYLTON 37: Amari Butler scored 11 points for Hylton (3-5) at the Kyle Honore Tip-Off at Potomac High School.
GIRLS
OAKTON 50, SAINT JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 24: Saleema Tinner led John Paul (3-5 with seven points and seven rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.