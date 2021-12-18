GIRLS
HYLTON 36, GAR-FIELD 31: Trinity Mizelle led Hylton (1-1, 3-5) with 19 points.
Olivia Hamlin scored 14 points for Gar-Field (0-2, 0-7).
FOREST PARK 54, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 41: Angel Jones scored 29 points and Trinity Galindo 11 for Forest Park (2-0, 4-5).
Kenneah DuGuzman led Freedom with (0-2, 1-5) with 23 points.
BATTLEFIELD 43, JOHN CHAMPE 23: Reese Burch led Battlefield (1-1, 3-3) with 14 points. Elyssia Brown, Meg Schifflin and Sophia Miller each had seven.
OSBOURN 28, UNITY REED 24: Esther Nantume had 11 points and Amiyana Williams 10 for Osbourn (2-0, 5-2).
PATRIOT 60, GAINESVILLE 41: Sydnee Smith led Patriot (2-0, 4-1) with 18 points followed by Ella Negron with 14 and Addisyn Banks with 12.
For Gainesville (0-2, 3-3), Madison McKenzie had 10 points.
BISHOP IRETON 97, COLGAN 24: Ireton led the host Sharks 49-11 at halftime. Overall, five Bishop Ireton players reached double figures.
For Colgan (4-4), Najah Perryman had seven points.
POSTPONED
Potomac at Woodbridge, TBD
Freeom-South Riding at Osbourn Park to Jan. 19
BOYS
FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 63, FOREST PARK 58: Tavarres Riley had 16 points and five rebounds for Freedom (1-1, 2-1), Isaiah Wimbush 15 points and Jordan Perkins 10 points.
The Eagles scored one 2-point basket in the fourth quarter, but converted 9 of 16 free throws.
For Forest Park (0-2, 2-5), freshman Brandon Edozie recorded a game-high 24 points to go along with 12 rebounds. Sam Norfleet had 11 points and DK Moore 10.
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 46, OSBOURN PARK 45: Freedom won on a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Logan Dwyer led Osbourn Park (1-1, 5-3) with 17 points and Trey Terrell had 13.
OTHER SCORES
John Champe 51, Battlefield 39
POSTPONED
Potomac at Woodbridge, TBD
Osbourn at Unity Reed to Jan. 10
(1) comment
garfield did not win they lost to hylton 61-36 i don’t where u got that garfield won but they didn’t
