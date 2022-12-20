BOYS
PATRIOT 84, WESTERN BRANCH 56: The host Pioneers (5-1) had five players reach double figures Monday.
Dezmond Hopkins led the way with 18 followed by Nasir Coleman with 15, Isaiah Vick with 14, Kaden Bates with 13 and Abe Halim with 10.
For the game, Patriot shot 57 percent overall from the field (34 of 60) and was 10 of 14 from the free-throw line.
Hopkins was 5 of 5 from the 2-point line and 2 of 4 from the 3-point line along with going 2 for 2 from the free-throw line. Vick was 6 of 7 from the 2-point line, 6 of 10 overall from the field and 2 for 2 from the free-throw line.
POTOMAC 66, THOMAS DALE 44: The host Panthers (8-0) got 21 points from Jayden Harris, 14 from Tyree Hargett and 10 from Kenny DuGuzman Monday.
Hargett was 4 of 5 from the 3-point line and Harris 4 of 7 in accounting for all of Potomac’s treys.
Potomac led 15-9 at the end of the first quarter and 31-22 at halftime.
SETON 70, AVALON 54: Patrick Nguyen was 11 of 16 from the field and finished with 26 points to lead host Seton.
Dominic Nguyen added 12 points. Seton was 20 of 30 for 2-point baskets and 9 of 17 from the 3-point line.
CEDAR VALLEY (UTAH) 57, GAINESVILLE 42: Visiting Cedar Valley jumped out to a 23-5 lead in the first quarter of Monday’s non-district win over the Cardinals (7-2).
Trevor Moody led Gainesville with 10 points. Grant Polk, Gainesville’s leading scorer, was held to a season-low nine points.
Cedar Valley was 26 of 40 overall from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line and Gainesville was 17 of 47 from the field, including going 4 of 20 from the 3-point line, and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.
GIRLS
OSBOURN 46, GAR-FIELD 43: Esther Nantume led Osbourn (6-2) with 16 points. Irieanna Smoot had 13 and Rhyannon Stanley had 10.
