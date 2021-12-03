BOYS
GAINESVILLE 56, RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY 50: Grant Polk had 10 points and five rebounds, Phoenix Shahateet 14 points and eight rebounds and Noah Arterbery eight points and two steals as the Cardinals (1-1) won their first varsity game in school history.
SOUTH LAKES 57, OSBOURN 47: Sophomore Tey Barbour tallied 26 points for Osbourn in the Readers are Leaders Tip Off tournament at South Lakes.
Barbour was 4 of 8 from the 3-point line and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line.
Down 16 early in the 3rd quarter, senior Simon Walakira had 3 steals and a left handed sweeping layup to help Osbourn (1-1) to get within 6 at 36-30. However, the experience of the Seahawks’ senior starting 5 (49 of the team’s 57 points) proved too much for Osbourn to overcome.
Junior Bo Davis (6 points), sophomore Savon Honesty (5 points), and senior Mah’khia (12 rebounds) helped to keep Osbourn within striking distance, outscoring South Lakes 30 – 24 in the second half.
GIRLS
HYLTON 43, BATTLEFIELD 42: For Battlefield (1-1), Elyssia Brown scored 11 points and Juliana Bauer 9, all on 3-pointers.
