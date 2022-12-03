FOREST PARK 58, COLONIAL FORGE 53: Winston Raford led Forest Park (3-0) with 18 points going 5 for 8 from the 3-point line. Brandon Edozie added 14 points, 11 rebounds and 4 blocks to control the paint.
Forest Park led 26-12 at the half and 43-23 at the end of the 3rd.
Colonial Forge went on a run early in the 4th quarter but could not catch up.
Colonial Forge was led by Elijah Wise with 17 points going 11 of 15 from the foul line.
BATTLEFIELD 61, SOUTH LAKES 59: Maddux Tennant totaled 20 points and Ryan Derdrian added 17 as the visiting Bobcats improved to 3-0.
Tennant was 12 of 13 from the free-throw line.
HYLTON 52, NORTH STAFFORD 46: Shaun Farmer scored 16 points and Cornell Houston 14 for Hylton (2-0).
FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 80, WEST SPRINGFIELD 72: Tavarres Riley scored 32 points, Shamar Sisco 20 and Jordan Perkins 11 as the Eagles won their season opener on the road.
Riley was 11 of 13 from the free-throw line and converted nine field goals, including three 3-pointers.
GAINESVILLE 68, JOHN R. LEWIS 48: Grant Polk totaled 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Gainesville (2-0).
Trevor Moody contributed 14 points, nine rebounds and three steals at Robinson High School.
Gainesville led 19-10 at the end of the first quarter and 38-15 at halftime.
COLGAN 49, MARSHALL 43: Hudson Bock scored 10 points to lead the Sharks (2-0) on the road. Eann Pennix added nine points.
EDISON 69, OSBOURN 51: Tey Barbour finished as Osbourn’s leading scorer at the WT Woodson Tip-Off Tournament with 18 points. Osbourn (1-2) was missing six players, including four out with the flu, head coach Rocky Carter said
Edison led early and the Eagles never recovered.
FAIRFAX 65, UNITY REED 40: Mahad Yusuf had 11 points for Unity Reed (0-3) at the George Marshall Tip-Off Tournament.
Fairfax led 26-15 at the end of the first quarter.
WESTFIELD 57, GAR-FIELD 46: Daunte Williams scored 14 points and Braxton Williams 12 (4 of 5 shooting from the 3-poit line) for Gar-Field (0-2).
Gar-Field led 12-8 at the end of the first and the game was tied at 21 at halftime before host Westfield outscored the Red Wolves 23-12 in the third quarter to take control.
JAMES MONROE 79, MANASSAS PARK 34: Jordan McGlawn was the top scorer for Manassas Park (0-3) with 10 points.
