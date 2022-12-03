GAINESVILLE 72, WOODBRIDGE 59: Madison McKenzie scored a career-high 32 points Friday as the Cardinals (2-0) won at Osbourn Park’s Tip-Off Tournament.
McKenzie was 8 of 11 from the free-throw line and converted nine field goals, including five from the 3-point line. Demi Gilliam added 12.
OSBOURN PARK 64, COLGAN 37: Freshman Jayel West scored 16 points followed by senior Alana Powell with 15 and freshman Samia Sneed with 13 as the Yellow Jackets (2-0) won at home Friday.
As a team, Osbourn Park recorded 11 3-pointers. Snead led the way with four and Powell added three.
For Colgan (1-1), Brianna Long totaled 10 points.
Osbourn Park led 39-10 at halftime.
BATTLEFIELD 49, COLONIAL FORGE 31: Sofia Miller led the Bobcats (2-1) with 25 points.
WEST SPRINGFIELD 46, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 35: Kenneah DeGuzman totaled 22 points, four assists, six rebounds, three steals and four 3-pointers on the road for Freedom (1-1).
NORTH STAFFORD 47, HYLTON 40: Hylton's Farrah Abdullah recorded 18 points and 7 rebounds and Akira Walton 11 points, 6 steals and 4 rebounds. The Bulldogs are now 1-1.
For North Stafford, Destiny Salgado had 14 points and Daysha Salgado scored 13.
