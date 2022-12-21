GIRLS
SETON 44, COLGAN 42: Mary Pennefather scored 21 points as the private Catholic school in Manassas won on the road at Colgan.
Jackie Hugo recorded two free throws to put Seton (6-2) up 44-39 before Colgan (4-4) converted a 3-pointer to pull within two.
Pennefather was 9 of 19 from the field. For the game, Seton shot 39 percent from the field and was 3 of 8 from the free-throw line. Pennefather recorded three of Seton’s seven 3-pointers.
Mariah Barksdale scored 14 points and Audrey Williams 10 for Colgan.
OSBOURN PARK 53, SOUTH COUNTY 35: Alana Powell and Jayel West each scored 13 points, Danielle Darfour 10 and Kori Cole seven as the Yellow Jackets improved to 9-1 overall.
BRENTSVILLE 47, GAR-FIELD 15: Senior guard Alden Yergey reached the 1,300-career point milestone Tuesday after scoring a game-high 19 points in the Tigers’ non-district win on the road.
Brooke Lynn Miller had 10 points for Brentsville (7-0).
WAKEFIELD 36, OSBOURN 33: Esther Nantume led Osbourn (6-3) with 23 points.
BOYS
GAR-FIELD 71, BRENTSVILLE 31: Chris Barnes scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the visiting Red Wolves (3-4) won their third straight.
Gar-Field led 23-5 at the end of the first quarter and 40-15 at halftime.
The Red Wolves were 32 of 62 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line.
COLGAN 81, NORTH STAFFORD 51: Skyler Smith scored 22 points to lead a balanced offense in the Sharks’ non-district win at home.
Shaun Trotter added 12 points, Eann Pennix 11 and Hudson Bock 10 as Colgan improved to 6-1.
CEDAR VALLEY (UTAH) 68, FOREST PARK 59: Ethan Salvatierra led Forest Park (5-2) with 16 points and six assists.
Brandon Edozie added 13 points and Jaiden McClendon Parker and Roman Hendrix 11 each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.