BOYS
OSBOURN 46, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 39: Tey Barbour led Osbourn (1-1, 3-4) with 17 points and eight rebounds in Monday's Cedar Run District home win.
Idris Johnson added 12 points, five rebounds and three assists. Osbourn held the Eagles to four points in the third quarter.
GIRLS
BATTLEFIELD 48, UNITY REED 38: Sofia Miller scored 18 points and Reese Burch 13 as Battlefield improved to 2-1 in the Cedar Run District and 4-3 overall following Monday's home win.
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 45, OSBOURN 22: Fantasia Payne led Osbourn (2-1 in Cedar Run District, 5-3 overall) with six points.
JOHN CHAMPE 46, GAINESVILLE 38: Delaney Gilliam and Rebecca St. Germain each had 10 points for Gainesville (0-3 in Cedar Run District and 3-4 overall).
