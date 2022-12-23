OSBOURN PARK 49, GAR-FIELD 43: Mark Boakye converted five 3-pointers and finished with 20 points as the Yellow Jackets (3-7) won on the road Thursday.
Osbourn Park led 25-17 at halftime.
Antonio James had 10 points for Gar-Field (4-4).
OP was 18 of 49 from the field and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line. Gar-Field was 13 of 44 from the field and 6 of 11 from the free-throw line.
COLGAN 69, JAMES MONROE 42: Skyler Smith scored 19 points and Nate Ament 12 as the Sharks (7-1) won at the James Monroe Christmas Tournament Thursday.
