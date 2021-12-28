BOYS
GAR-FIELD 42, MOUNT VERNON 37: Chancellor Perkins totaled 19 points and Isaiah Crockett 13 as the Red Wolves (6-4) won their third straight Monday with an opening win at the Mount Vernon Tournament.
Perkins was 5 of 12 from the 3-point line. Gar-Field led 26-15 at halftime.
Gar-Field was originally scheduled to participate in the Fairfax Holiday Hoopsfest at Fairfax High School, but the tournament was cancelled due to COVID.
The Red Wolves received an invitation Monday to participate at Mount Vernon after another team opted out due to COVID.
Gar-Field plays Christ Chapel Tuesday at 7 p.m.
PATRIOT 64, CHURCH HILL ACADEMY 56: Nasir Coleman led Patriot (5-0) with 19 points and eight rebounds at the Henrico Holiday Hoops Tournament.
Mike Ackerman added 16 points and Dezmond Hopkins 12. Patriot was scheduled to open up with Mills Godwin. But Mills Godwin dropped out.
Patriot plays Matoaca Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
UNITY REED 63, BROOKE POINT 56: Sean Scott and Ja’Shaun Morrison combined for 43 points Monday as the Lions (3-4) won their opening game at the Virginia Orthodontic Partners Tournament of Champions at Lake Braddock High School.
Scott led Unity Reed with 22 points followed by Morrison with 21.
MCKINLEY TECH 60, SETON 57: Jack Vander Woude recorded 23 points for Seton (2-3) on the first day of the Mount Vernon Tournament. Vander Woude was 5 of 10 from the 3-point line.
Seton joined the Mt. Vernon field Monday after Potomac opted out due to COVID. Seton was supposed to play at the Fairfax Christian Tournament before it was cancelled due to COVID.
MCLEAN 55, HYLTON 48: Kelby Garnett had 20 points for Hylton (8-2) at the Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church High School. Hylton plays Robinson at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.
HAYFIELD 80, FOREST PARK 47: DK Moore finished with 16 points to lead Forest Park (2-6) at the Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church High School. Forest Park plays Meridian Tuesday at 9 a.m.
OAKTON 41, OSBOURN 40: Tey Barbour had 17 points for Osbourn (4-5) at the Virginia Orthodontic Partners Tournament of Champions at Lake Braddock High School.
