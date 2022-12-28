BATTLEFIELD 60, WOODBRIDGE 37: Maddux Tennant had 17 points and Ryan Derderian 13 as the Bobcats (10-0) won in their opening game at the Virginia Orthodontic Partners Tournament of Champions at Lake Braddock High School Tuesday.
Tennant scored 15 points in the first half, including nine off 3-pointers.
Battlefield plays again Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. against Stone Bridge.
PATRIOT 65, WINSTON CHURCHILL (MD) 49: The Pioneers (6-1) outscored last season's Maryland 4A state runner-up 40-26 in the second half Tuesday to win their opening game at the Governor’s Challenge in Wicomico County, MD.
Jay Randall led Patriot with 12 points and Dezmond Hopkins added 11.
For the game, Patriot shot 45 percent from the field (25 of 55) and 83 percent (10 of 12) from the free-throw line.
DOWNINGTOWN WEST (PA) 66, POTOMAC 53: Terrance Bethea led Potomac (9-2) with 20 points in its second game at the Governor’s Challenge in Wicomico County, MD.
Bethea was 8 of 13 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. Peter Mitchell had 15 points and Jayden Harris 11. The Panthers shot 36 percent from the field (21 of 58) and were 9 of 12 from the free-throw line.
BRIAR WOODS 46, UNITY REED 38: Charles Pargo scored 18 points for Unity Reed (0-10) in its opening game at the Virginia Orthodontic Partners Tournament of Champions at Lake Braddock High School.
SOUTH COUNTY 58, FOREST PARK 47: Brandon Edozie had 16 points and Ethan Salvatierra 11 for Forest Park (5-3) on the first day of the George Long Holiday Hoops Tournament at Wakefield High School.
Forest Park plays Wakefield Wednesday at 2:45 p.m.
