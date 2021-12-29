BOYS
CHRIST CHAPEL 63, GAR-FIELD 37: Christ Chapel advanced to the final of the Mount Vernon Tournament after defeating its fellow Smoketown Road opponent Tuesday.
Bryon Gaskins led Christ Chapel (6-4) with 15 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals and Jason White had 19 points and nine rebounds.
Christ Chapel plays Sidwell Friends at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the tournament final.
Christ Chapel and Gar-Field were tied 11-11 at the end of the first quarter. But the Lions took control in the second, outscoring the Red Wolves 14-3. They also outscored Gar-Field 24-11 in the third quarter.
Chancellor Perkins had 16 points for Gar-Field (6-5).
PATRIOT 78, MATOACA 48: Mike Ackerman had 14 points, Nasir Coleman 12 and Courtney Davis 11 as the Pioneers (6-0) advanced to Wednesday’s final of the Henrico Holiday Hoops Tournament.
Patriot plays the host school for the championship at 7 p.m.
On Tuesday, the Pioneers outscored Henrico 43-22 in the second half. For the game, Patriot shot 56 percent from the field (31-55).
Ackerman was 5 of 9, including going 4 of 6 from the 3-point line.
WOODBRIDGE 61, OAKTON 43: Michael Cooper recorded 17 points, five rebounds and seven steals, Christian Blaine 15 points, 10 rebounds and two assists and Brian Jackson 15 points and five rebounds as Woodbridge (5-1) won its first game at the Virginia Orthodontic Partners Tournament of Champions at Lake Braddock High School.
FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 73, PETERSBURG 71: Tavarres Riley led Freedom (3-1) with 20 points followed by Jalen West with 15 and Shamar Sisco with 14 on the first day of the Tri-City Classic at Petersburg High School. West also had seven rebounds.
Freedom was 8 of 18 from the 3-point line and shot 51.8 percent (29 of 56) overall for the game.
The Eagles led 24-14 at the end of the first quarter and 37-32 at halftime.
LAKE BRADDOCK 92, UNITY REED 83: Unity Reed (3-5) had five players in double figures in the loss at the Virginia Orthodontic Partners Tournament of Champions at Lake Braddock High School.
Sean Scott totaled 22 points followed by Charles Pargo with 17, Mahad Yusef with 14, Ja’len Morrison with 12 and Ja’Shaun Morrison with 11.
HYLTON 56, ROBINSON 40: Shaun Farmer scored 15 points, Abubakarr Jalloh 12 and Rodney Johnson 11 as the Bulldogs improved to 9-2 following Tuesday's win at the Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church High School.
FOREST PARK 63, MERIDIAN 51: DK Moore scored a game-high 28 points in Forest Park's win at the Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church High School.
Moore added nine rebounds. Fellow sophomore guard Jaiden Parker tallied 10 points for Forest Park (3-6).
SETON 57, JOHN R. LEWIS 39: Jack Vander Woude scored 18 points, Andrew Nguyen 12 and Bobby Vander Woude 11 as Seton won at the Mount Vernon Tournament.
Seton (3-3) led 30-20 at halftime. Jack Vander Woude was 4 of 9 from the 3-point line. Seton plays Mt. Vernon Wednesday at 3 p.m.
BUFFALO GAP 53, MANASSAS PARK 49: The Cougars (1-5) hung tough before dropping their opening game at the Ram Hardwood Classic at Strasburg High School.
Manassas Park entered the game down six varsity players due to COVID protocols, including all-state point guard Payton Simmons and two other starters.
The Cougars held the lead for most of the game until getting into foul trouble late. Buffalo Gap hit key free throws to take the lead.
Jace Garza led Manassas Park with 19 points, including nine from the 3-point line. He also had eight rebounds and four assists. Devin Chambers added 18 points, including 12 from the 3-point line, five rebounds and six assists. Jordan McGlawn totaled six points, seven rebounds and one block.
GIRLS
WOODBRIDGE 50, MANOR 46: Amani Melendez had 18 points and Reina Washington 14 as Woodbridge (3-2) won its first game in the Bronze Division of the Boo Williams Tournament.
OSBOURN 38, FALLS CHURCH 33: Fantasia Payne scored 15 points and Esther Namtune 11 for Osbourn (6-4) at the Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church High School.
Payne recorded four 3-pointers.
OAKTON 58, BATTLEFIELD 31: Reese Burch led Battlefield (4-4) with 10 points and Camille Branch added 7 at the Cougar Holiday Classic at Oakton High School.
CONNELLY SCHOOL OF THE HOLY CHILD 71, JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 21: Sophia Ofosu led John Paul the Great (3-5) with eight points at the Cougar Holiday Classic at Oakton High School.
