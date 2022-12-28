BOYS
UNITY REED 84, MCLEAN 25: The Lions converted 13 of 25 3-pointers Wednesday in winning their first game of the season while competing at the Virginia Orthodontic Partners Tournament of Champions at Lake Braddock High School.
Marquez Davis led Unity Reed (1-10) with 17 points followed by Julian Shahateet and Zay Nichols with 12 each and Marselis McCormick with 10.
BATTLEFIELD 63, STONE BRIDGE 54: Maddux Tennant converted five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points as Battlefield improved to 11-0 Wednesday at the Virginia Orthodontic Partners Tournament of Champions at Lake Braddock High School.
Ryan Derderian added 20 points. Battlefield plays the Briar Woods-Lake Braddock winner Thursday at 7:30 p.m. for the tournament title.
WOODBRIDGE 56, THOMAS JEFFERSON 49: Caleb Thomas and Dylan Simmons each scored 15 points in the Vikings’ win at the Virginia Orthodontic Partners Tournament of Champions at Lake Braddock High School.
Woodbridge (4-4) plays Unity Reed Thursday at 4 p.m. on the final day of the tournament.
OSBOURN 79, WOODGROVE 71: Five players reached double figures for Osbourn (5-5) on the opening game at the Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church High School.
Tey Barbour led the Eagles with 23 points followed by Trey Terrell with 19, Tavyahn Faison with 12 and Izayah Brown and Brenden Ahlers with 10 each.
Osbourn plays Colonial Forge Thursday at 4 p.m.
SETON 66, JOHN R. LEWIS 38: Seton (6-2) jumped out to a 30-10 first quarter lead at the Mount Vernon Holiday Tournament at Mount Vernon High School.
Philip Vander Woude led Seton with 19 points. Patrick Nguyen had 17 and Dominic Nguyen 14. Vander Woude was 5 of 6 from the 3-point line and 7 of 9 overall from the field.
Seton plays Christ Chapel Thursday at 2 p.m.
WAKEFIELD 80, FOREST PARK 78: The Bruins dropped to 5-4 following the loss at the George Long Holiday Tournament at Wakefield High School.
GIRLS
GAINESVILLE 56, WT WOODSON 36: Demi Gilliam scored 18 points to lead Gainesville (7-1) on the first day of the Colgan Shark Tank Holiday Classic at Colgan High School.
The Cardinals play Stone Bridge Thursday at 5 p.m.
WEST POTOMAC 70, BRENTSVILLE 60: Alden Yergey scored 22 points, Cara Vollmer 19 and Natalie Marvin 10 in the Tigers’ loss at the Colgan Shark Tank Holiday Classic at Colgan High School.
Brentsville (7-1) led 32-29 at halftime.
SETON 59, SOUTH COUNTY 32: Mary Pennefather scored 21 points and Lucy Pennefather 17 for Seton (7-3) at the Cougar Holiday Classic at Oakton HS.
POTOMAC SCHOOL 50, BATTLEFIELD 21: Sofia Miller led Battlefield (4-4) with 8 points at the Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church High School.
The Bobcats play Hayfield Thursday at 12:30 p.m.
WASHINGTON-LIBERTY 70, OSBOURN 47: The Eagles lost at the Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church High School.
Esther Nantume had 13 points for Osbourn (5-6).
