BOYS
POTOMAC 87, GAR-FIELD 41: Anthony Jackson scored 16 points, Lorin Hall 15 points and Kyle Honore and KeJahn Rainey had 11 each as the Panthers won on the road.
Potomac shot 56 percent (35 of 62) from the field, including going 9 of 21 from the 3-point line. Jackson was 4 of 8 for 3-pointers.
The Panthers led 21-4 at the end of the first quarter and 41-13 at halftime.
Freshman Chancellor Perkins led Gar-Field with 15 points and Marcus Young added 1. Perkins scored all his points from the 3-point line.
WOODBRIDGE 83, COLGAN 55: Shane Feden tallied 18 of his game-high 22 points in the first half of the Vikings’ victory. Feden converted eight field goals and was 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. He was the only Viking to finish in double figures.
Woodbridge led 20-8 at the end of the first quarter.
Noah Wheatley led Colgan with 14 points and Christian Eppley had 11.
FOREST PARK 51, HYLTON 48: Leon Barley scored 13 points and totaled a game-high 17 rebounds in the Bruins’ victory. KC Clark led Forest Park with 14 points.
Zedrick Yeboah added 10 to round out the double figure scorers for Forest Park. Senior guard Tyler Smith made the go ahead three-pointer in the final minutes. The Bruins made their free throws to hang on for the Cardinal District win.
For Hylton, Nate Arrington scored 26 points.
BATTLEFIELD 49, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 33: Maddux Tennant scored nine points and Junior Bonsu eight in the Bobcats’ victory Monday.
For Freedom, Isaiah Wimbush had a team-high eight points.
WORD OF LIFE 80, UNITY REED 73: Da’Shaun Gibson and Sean Scott each scored 17 points for Unity Reed, while Brandon Pritchett recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds.
GIRLS
BATTLEFIELD 52, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 31: Reese Burch scored 11 points and Tory Pike nine for Battlefield.
FOREST PARK 46, HYLTON 19: Angel Jones was 5 of 5 from the field and finished with a game-high 12 points in the Bruins’ victory. Forest Park outscored Hylton 11-0 in the first quarter.
Trinity Mizzell was Hylton’s top scorer with 10 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.