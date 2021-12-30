BOYS
PATRIOT 60, HENRICO 50: The Pioneers won the Henrico Holiday Hoops Tournament Wednesday as Nasir Coleman scored 14 points, Jay Randall 12 and Mike Ackerman 10.
Coleman was the tournament MVP and he and Ackerman were named to the all-tournament team.
Patriot (7-0) led 22-15 at the end of the first quarter and 35-24 at halftime. Coleman was 5 of 10 from the field and added a team-high five assists. Ackerman was 4 of 6 from the field and converted two 3-pointers.
GAR-FIELD 51, MCKINLEY TECH 46: The Red Wolves (7-5) finished third at Mount Vernon’s Christmas Tournament.
Senior Isaiah Crockett led Gar-Field with 23 points, four assists and nine rebounds and sealed the win by hitting two free throws in the final seconds to put the Red Wolves up by two.
Chancellor Perkins added 21 points. Both he and Crockett had three 3-pointers for the game.
The Red Wolves led 17-8 at the end of the first quarter and 23-19 at halftime.
UNITY REED 55, OAKTON 49: The Lions (4-5) took third at the Virginia Orthodontic Partners Tournament of Champions at Lake Braddock High School.
Mahad Yusef had 14 points for Unity Reed, Ja’Shaun Morrison 12 and Sean Scott 11.
OSBOURN 54, BROOKE POINT 47: Tey Barbour had 28 points as Osbourn won the first of its two games Wednesday at the Virginia Orthodontic Partners Tournament of Champions at Lake Braddock High School.
Barbour had seven field goals, including three from the 3-point line, and was 11 of 12 from the free-throw line.
BRIAR WOODS 55, OSBOURN 27: Brenden Ahlers scored eight points to pace Osbourn (5-6) in its second game at the Virginia Orthodontic Partners Tournament of Champions at Lake Braddock High School.
Osbourn sat its starters for most of the second half to give other players playing time in preparing for district play. Briar Woods led 22-16 at halftime.
LAKE BRADDOCK 91, WOODBRIDGE 79: The host school won its tournament Wednesday.
For Woodbridge (5-2), Michael Cooper had 27 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks, Brian Jackson 17 points and six rebounds and Christian Blaine 11 points and five rebounds.
PRINCE GEORGE 71, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 68: Tavarres Riley had 20 points, Shamar Sisco 19 and Isaiah Wimbush 12 in the Eagles’ loss at the Tri-City Classic at Petersburg High School.
Freedom (3-2) trailed by as many as 20 going into the fourth quarter, but led by one with 1:30 left in the game. Prince George hit clutch free throws down the stretch for the win. Freedom plays Atlee at 5 p.m. Thursday.
HYLTON 68, MERIDIAN 50: Kelby Garnett scored 24 points and Abubakarr Jalloh 21 in the Bulldogs' win at the Virginia Orthodontic Partners Tournament of Champions at Lake Braddock High School.
Hylton is now 10-2.
SETON 42, MOUNT VERNON 40: Officials waved off Mount Vernon’s game-winning 3-pointer, saying the shot was released after the buzzer, allowing private-school Seton to hold off for the victory on the final day of the Mount Vernon Tournament.
Dominic Nguyen led Seton (4-3) with 15 points. He was 7 of 9 from the field. The score was tied 13-all at the end of the first quarter. Seton led 18-17 at halftime.
FOREST PARK 59, ROBINSON 43: Sam Norfleet scored 24 points and DK Moore 17, including 13 in the second half, as Forest Park (4-6) won at the Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church High School.
Norfleet converted six 3-pointers.
GIRLS
COLGAN 52, UNITY REED 32: Freshman Audrey Williams scored a game-high and career-high 17 points as the host Sharks (5-4) won Wednesday’s non-district game.
Unity Reed (1-7) led 19-18 at halftime. Sydney Misenko had 11 points for the Lions.
VIRGINIA ACADEMY 43, WOODBRIDGE 40: The Vikings (3-3) lost on a last-second shot in the Bronze Division of the Boo Williams Tournament.
Amani Melendez led Woodbridge with 17 points.
OAKTON 67, JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 42: Oakton jumped out to a 20-2 lead at the end of the first quarter at its Cougar Holiday Classic.
Sophia Ofosu led John Paul the Great with 17 points. Sara Duke added eight. The Wolves (3-6) finish up tournament play Thursday against Marshall at 5:45 p.m.
MERIDIAN 42, OSBOURN 32: Fantasia Payne totaled 12 points for Osbourn (6-5) on the last day of the Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church High School.
ROBINSON 67, BATTLEFIELD 24: Reese Burch was Battlefield's top scorer with 10 points at the Cougar Holiday Classic at Oakton High School. Battlefield falls to 4-5.
