BATTLEFIELD 62, BRIAR WOODS 44: Aiden Flores and Ryan Derdarian each scored 12 points and Maddux Tennant 10 as the Bobcats (12-0) won the title Thursday at the Virginia Orthodontic Partners Tournament of Champions at Lake Braddock High School.
COLGAN 59, COURTLAND 54: The Sharks (8-1) won the James Monroe Tournament.
Nate Ament finished as Colgan's leading scorer with 26 points. Ament converted nine field goals, including four 3-pointers. Skyler Smith added 13 points.
OSBOURN 84, COLONIAL FORGE 67: The Eagles advanced to the final of the Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church High School. They play for the title against the Falls Church-Yorktown winner Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Tey Barbour led Osbourn (6-5) with 29 points. Tavyahn Faison added 20 and Brenden Ahlers 18.
For the game, Osbourn was 26 of 30 from the free-throw line. Faison was 10 of 10 and Barbour 8 of 9.
WOODBRIDGE 57, UNITY REED 45: For Woodbridge (5-4), Mike Smith recorded 16 points, Torian Clark-Stewart 15 points, four assists, Ja’bari Odeomenmen 11 points, 12 rebounds and Dylan Simmons six points and 10 rebounds on the final day of the Virginia Orthodontic Partners Tournament of Champions at Lake Braddock High School.
Simmons was named to the all-tournament team.
GAINESVILLE 69, CESAR CHAVEZ (DC) 35: Grant Polk scored 18 points and Trevor Moody 12 as the Cardinals (8-2) won on the first day of the Skip Fowler Holiday Tournament at Martinsburg High School (W.VA).
Gainesville was 10 of 33 from the 3-point line with Polk recording four.
WEST SPRINGFIELD 63, FOREST PARK 57: Winston Raford scored 18 points for Forest Park (5-5) on the last day of the George Long Holiday Tournament at Wakefield High School.
Raford converted four 3-pointers. Ethan Salvatierra added 14 points. The Bruins have lost four straight.
LOUDOUN COUNTY 51, HYLTON 39: Shaun Farmer was the leading scorer for Hylton (3-7) with 15 points at the Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church High School.
Hylton plays Robinson Friday at 12:30 p.m.
CHRIST CHAPEL 64, SETON 62 2(0T): Steph Barber led Seton (6-3) with 20 points followed by Dominic Nguyen with 13 and Mike Vander Woude and Philip Vander Woude with 10 each.
