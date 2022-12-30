GAINESVILLE 64, STONE BRIDGE 49: Demi Gilliam scored 22 points as four players reached double figures Thursday in the Cardinals’ win at the Colgan Shark Tank Holiday Classic at Colgan High School.
Gainesville (8-1) plays for the tournament title Friday at 6:45 p.m. against Colgan.
Madison McKenzie added 12 points and Ella Nhek and Peyton White 10 each.
COLGAN 56, GAINESVILLE 50: AJ Jones scored 20 points, Bea Quiroz 13 and Brianna Long 11 as the host Sharks (6-4) won at their Colgan Shark Tank Holiday Classic.
Colgan meets Gainesville Friday at 6:45 p.m. for the tournament title.
Colgan recorded seven 3-pointers led by Jones and Quiroz with three each. The Sharks were also 17 of 25 from the free-throw line.
SETON 65, MOUNT VERNON 45: Mary Pennefather scored 23 points, Lilly Vander Woude 13 and Lucy Pennefather 12 for Seton (8-3) at the Cougar Holiday Classic at Oakton High School.
MANASSAS PARK 41, ROCK RIDGE 23: DaNayah Cuthbertson scored 21 points as the Cougars (1-7) won their first game of the season at the Boltball Holiday Invitational at Lightridge High School.
OSBOURN 38, GAR-FIELD 36: Esther Nantume scored 14 points and Amiyana Williams 12 as the Eagles (7-4) won at the Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church High School.
Andrea Countiss recorded 9 points and 17 rebounds for Gar-Field (0-10).
WEST SPRINGFIELD 46, SAINT JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 24: Jamie Velandria led John Paul (3-7) with nine points at the O’Connell Jingle Bell Tournament.
HAYFIELD 35, BATTLEFIELD 24: Sophia Miller had eight points for Battlefield (4-5) at the Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church High School.
COLONIAL FORGE 39, BRENTSVILLE 37: Alden Yergey scored 16 points for Brentsville (7-2) at the Colgan Shark Tank Holiday Classic at Colgan High School.
ROBINSON 42, PATRIOT 26: Robinson went on an 8-0 run in the first quarter to take a 12-4 lead and stayed in control the rest of the way at the Cougar Holiday Classic at Oakton High School.
Ella Negron led Patriot (5-4) with 12 points and Addisyn Banks had nine.
Patriot, which has lost three straight now, finishes up Friday at the tournament against Yorktown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.