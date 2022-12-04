BOYS
POTOMAC 71, MIDLOTHIAN 57: Kenny DeGuzman scored 30 points in the host Panthers’ non-district win Saturday.
DeGuzman was 9 of 15 from the field and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line. Jayden Harris added 15 points.
Potomac (2-0) led 34-28 at halftime before outscoring Midlothian 23-8 in the third quarter.
The Panthers were 22 of 27 from the free-throw line.
COLGAN 58, HERNDON 51: Nate Ament scored 25 points as the Sharks improved to 3-0. The sophomore recorded 10 field goals, including three 3-pointers, and was 2 of 5 from the free-throw line.
Skyler Smith added 14.
OSBOURN 68, WT WOODSON 53: Tey Barbour scored 33 points to help Osbourn even its record at 2-2 with a road win.
Barbour recorded 12 field goals, including four 3-pointers, and was 5 of 9 from the free-throw line. Trey Terrell added 15 points.
PRINCESS ANNE 50, WOODBRIDGE 39: Dylan Simmons led Woodbridge (0-2) with 27 points on the road. Simmons had 11 field goals, including one three pointer, and was 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.
GEORGE MARSHALL 65, UNITY REED 32: Charles Pargo and Mahad Yusuf each totaled 7 points as the Lions dropped to 0-4 following Saturday’s road loss.
INDEPENDENCE 49, GAR-FIELD 42: Joseph Hines and Chris Barnes each had nine points for Gar-Field (0-3) at the Westfield Tournament.
Gar-Field led 10-8 at the end of the first and trailed 17-16 at halftime. Independence took control in the third by outscoring the Red Wolves 18-10.
GIRLS
GAINESVILLE 69, COLGAN 45: Madison McKenzie scored 22 points, Demi Gilliam 18 and Peyton White 10 as the Cardinals (3-0) won at Osbourn Park's Tip-Off Tournament.
For Colgan (1-2), AJ Jones had 11 points and Mariah Barksdale 10.
OSBOURN PARK 58, WOODBRIDGE 32: The host Yellow Jackets improved to 3-0 Saturday as Alana Powell scored 17 points, Danielle Darfour 14 and Jayel West 8.
