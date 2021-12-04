BOYS
OSBOURN PARK 68, NORTH STAFFORD 39: The Yellow Jackets led 46-16 at halftime.
Osbourn Park had three players in double figures led by sophomore Tavyahn Faison with 19 (10 in the first quarter). Sophomore Trey Terrell had 15 points, three rebounds and three assists and freshman RJ Jones added 12 points and four steals.
GAR-FIELD 71, JUSTICE 44: Chancellor Perkins scored a team-high 24 points for Gar-Field (2-0) and Daunte Williams added 19.
Williams and Isaiah Crockett each had six rebounds to lead the Red Wolves and Crockett had a team-high six assists.
GAINESVILLE 65, BRENTSVILLE 46: Phoenix Shahateet recorded 14 points, nine rebounds and three assists to lead Gainesville (2-1) Friday in a non-district win.
Austin McCall added nine points and six rebounds and Noah Arterbery nine points.
Ethan Rice scored 14 points for Brentsville (0-2).
OSBOURN 71, HERNDON 40: Tey Barbour finished with 25 points, all of which he scored in the first three quarters. The Osbourn sophomore had 7 2’s, 1 3-pointer and was 8 of 9 from the 3-point line.
Simon Walakira added 12 points for Osbourn (2-1).
WOODBRIDGE 54, WESTFIELD 52: Christian Blaine led Woodbridge (1-0) with 15 points, four rebounds and two steals. Brian Jackson added 13 points, nine rebounds and Jaiden Edwards nine points, four rebounds and two steals.
COLGAN 56, THOMAS JEFFERSON HIGH SCHOOL FOR SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY 27: Troy Gulley scored 20 points for Colgan (1-1), Robbie Futyma 11 and Skylar Smith 10.
COLONIAL FORGE 56, FOREST PARK 47: DK Moore led Forest Park (1-2) with 11 points.
VIRGINIA ACADEMY 63, SETON 59: Andrew Nguyen had 17 points, Dominic Nguyen 12 and Patrick Nguyen 10 for Seton (1-1).
Seton shot 52.4 percent from the field, including going 7 of 14 from the 3-point line.
Seton led 32-20 at halftime. Virginia Academy outscored Seton 27-17 in the fourth quarter.
GIRLS
OSBOURN 46, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 37: Fantasia Payne scored a game-high 26 points for Osbourn (2-0). She totaled seven field goals, including five from the 3-point line, and was five of eight from the free-throw line.
For Freedom (1-1), Kenneah DeGuzman had 16 points, six assists, three steals and four rebounds and Keilani Johnson had 13 points, four assists, two steals and five rebounds.
CENTREVILLE 53, COLGAN 44: Najah Perryman scored 19 points and Bea Quiroz 16 for Colgan (1-1).
Colgan trailed by as many as 20 points and came within six at one point of Centreville.
Centreville led 27-16 at halftime.
POTOMAC 49. STAFFORD 22: Natayvia Lipscomb led Potomac (2-0) with 15 points.
THE POTOMAC SCHOOL 60, SETON 52: Jackie Hugo totaled 18 points, Norah Burgess 13 and Mary Pennefather 11 for Seton (0-1) in their opening game at the Potomac School Tip-Off Tournament.
The Potomac School led 30-21 at the end of the first quarter.
