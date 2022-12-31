BOYS
GAINESVILLE 73, JEFFERSON (W.VA) 72: Grant Polk hit a 3-pointer with no time remaining to lift Gainesville (9-2) to victory at the Skip Fowler Holiday Tournament at Martinsburg High School (W.Va).
Polk finished the game with 24 points. Sean Panjsheeri added 12 points.
For the game, Gainesville was 29 of 55 from the field, including going 8 of 25 from the 3-point line. The Cardinals were also 7 of 12 from the free-throw line.
Polk led Gainesville with seven rebounds. The Cardinals led 20-17 at the end of the first quarter and 41-39 at halftime.
ROBINSON 40, HYLTON 37: Cornell Houston scored 14 points and Shaun Farmer 10 for Hylton (3-8) on the final day of the Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church High School.
MT. VERNON 56, SETON 54: The host outscored Seton (6-4) 17-10 in the fourth quarter of the Mount Vernon Tournament.
For Seton, Dominic Nguyen scored 19 points, Steph Barber 14 and Luke Vander Woude and Michael Vander Woude 10 each.
GIRLS
POTOMAC 44, I.C. NORCOM 35: Lajayla Lipscomb scored a game-high 20 points as the Panthers (5-5) won their fifth straight in capturing the Bronze Division of the Boo Williams Christmas Classic in Suffolk.
PATRIOT 52, YORKTOWN 40: Junior Ella Negron had 15 points, five rebounds and three steals as the Pioneers (6-4) won the first game at the Cougar Holiday Classic at Oakton High School. Negron was an all-tournament team selection.
Addisyn Banks was 7 of 11 shooting from the field, including hitting all six of her 2-pointers to finish with 17 points. She also had seven rebounds, four assists and five steals.
HYLTON 51, HUNTINGTON 36: Farrah Abdullah scored a career-high 27 points as the Bulldogs (6-3) won their second game on the final day of the All About the Girls Holiday Tournament at Concordia Prep in Towson (MD).
Abdullah also collected 4 rebounds, 6 steals and one block.
Freshman Raegan Cathcart scored 10 points and had 3 steals. Hylton made 13 of 14 free throws (93%) for the game and led 38-18 at halftime.
BRENTSVILLE 42, WT WOODSON 38: The Tigers (8-2) won their final game at the Colgan Shark Tank Holiday Classic at Colgan High School.
Alden Yergey led Brentsville with 16 points and Cara Vollmer added 10.
WT Woodson led 20-19 at halftime.
OSBOURN 49, HAYFIELD 45: Amiyana Williams scored 21 points and Esther Nantume 15 as the Eagles (8-4) won on the last day of the Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church High School.
BATTLEFIELD 51, GAR-FIELD 38: Meg Grimes scored 14 points, Julia Bauer 11 and Sophia Miller 10 for Battlefield (5-5) at the Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church High School.
FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 50, SAINT JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 47 (OT): Jamie Velandria and Hannah Williamson each scored 12 points for John Paul (3-8) at the O’Connell Jingle Bell Tournament.
There were 66 free throws shot during the game (41 for Freedom and 25 for John Paul).
OAKTON 44, SETON 37: Mary Pennefather led Seton (8-4) with 19 points as it finished 2-1 at Oakton’s Cougar Holiday Classic.
Seton was 14 of 43 from the field, including going 8 of 30 from the 3-point line. Oakton led 12-3 at the end of the first quarter and 20-16 at halftime.
